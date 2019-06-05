Veteran Bollywood actor Dinyar Contractor who is known for his roles in movies like Chori Chori Chupke Chupke and Baadshah passed away today in Mumbai and will be cremated in the afternoon.

Veteran Bollywood actor Dinyar Contractor passed away today in Mumbai. His cremation will take place at 3:30 pm in Mumbai at the Worli prayer hall. He passed away after a prolonged illness and was 79 years old. He was one of the finest actors with great comic timing and will always be remembered for his humble nature as well. Dinyar Contractor is known for his roles in movies like Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Baadshah in which he had a brief role at the beginning of the film but he played it so well that we all went crazy laughing.

Dinyar Contractor has given some amazing performances in movies like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor starrer 36 China Town, Salman Khan starrer Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Arbaaz Khan’s Daraar and Akshay Kumar’s Khiladi. Dinyar Contractor is also known for his contribution to the Hindi television industry and he has starred in shows like Hum Sab Baraati, Aaj Ke Shrimaan Shrimati, Khichdi, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Karishma – The Miracles of Destiny, Shubh Mangal Savadhan, Do Aur Do Paanch, among many others.

Dinyar Contractor started his career as a theatre artist and did many Hindi as well as Gujarati plays and later starred in many shows on Doordarshan such as Aao Marvao Meri Saathe.

Dinyar Contractor is also the recipient of Padma Shri Award and was honoured by the President of India by the same this year itself. Best known for his amazing performance in iconic Hindi television show Hum Sab Ek Hai, Dinyar Contractor worked in shows like Teri Bhi Chup Meri Bhi Chup, Kabhi Idhar Kabhi Udhar, Dam Dama Dam, Do Aur Do Paanch, among several others in the 90s.

He will always be remembered for his comedy, fresh acting and for being a great human being and for his huge contribution to the film and television industry.

