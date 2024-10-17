Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Veteran Canadian Filmmaker Alvin Rakoff Dies At 97

The cause of death was "old age," his agent told Variety. The filmmaker died on October 12 at home, surrounded by his family.

Veteran Canadian Filmmaker Alvin Rakoff Dies At 97

Veteran Canadian filmmaker and producer Alvin Rakoff, best known for directing Laurence Olivier in ‘A Voyage Round My Father’, is no more. He passed away at the age of 97.

The cause of death was “old age,” his agent told Variety. He died on October 12 at home, surrounded by his family.

Over a career spanning more than four decades, which began when television was still only available in black-and-white, Rakoff was involved in over 100 television, film and stage productions as well as writing novels. According to his representatives, he was still working into his ’90s.

Rakoff was the third of seven children born to Sam and Pearl Rakoff in Toronto in 1927. His parents owned a dry goods shop but the director grew up in poverty after the Great Depression hit in 1929. He would later recount the experience in his novel “Baldwin Street.”

After seeing his first film in a theatre at the age of 6, his love of film and television was ignited. He went on to graduate with a degree in psychology from the University of Toronto before becoming a journalist. But it was watching Marlon Brando in a stage production of Tennessee Williams’ “A Streetcar Named Desire” that changed the course of his life. After leaving the play, Rakoff vowed to build a career in show business.

He went to work for the Canadian Broadcasting Company (CBC) as a writer, which sent him to the U.K. when he was 25.

MUST READ | Here’s What Selena Gomez Revealed About Her Mental Health, ‘I Can’t Even Sleep…’

(With inputs from ANI)

Filed under

Alvin Rakoff Alvin Rakoff death Alvin Rakoff news
Advertisement

Also Read

Denmark Open 2024: PV Sindu Beats Han Yue To Reach Quarterfinals

Denmark Open 2024: PV Sindu Beats Han Yue To Reach Quarterfinals

Yahya Sinwar Killed? Israel Conducts DNA Tests Amid Rising Tensions

Yahya Sinwar Killed? Israel Conducts DNA Tests Amid Rising Tensions

The Butcher Of Khan Younis: Yahya Sinwar, The Orchestrator of October 7 Attacks

The Butcher Of Khan Younis: Yahya Sinwar, The Orchestrator of October 7 Attacks

India’s Airlines Set To Operate 25,007 Flights Weekly This Winter!

India’s Airlines Set To Operate 25,007 Flights Weekly This Winter!

What Is F80’s Top Speed And How Much Will It Cost? Know All About Ferrari’s First Supercar In 11 Years

What Is F80’s Top Speed And How Much Will It Cost? Know All About Ferrari’s...

Entertainment

Angelina Jolie To Be Honoured With Maltin Modern Master Award At Santa Barbara International Film

Angelina Jolie To Be Honoured With Maltin Modern Master Award At Santa Barbara International Film

26 Years Of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’: Behind-The-Scenes Moments Shared By Sana Saeed

26 Years Of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’: Behind-The-Scenes Moments Shared By Sana Saeed

Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’: Changes Made In Film For Censor Board Aproval Revealed

Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’: Changes Made In Film For Censor Board Aproval Revealed

Who Is Neelam Gill? 29-Year Old Brit-Indian Who Walked Amongst Gigi Hadid, Tyra Banks In Victoria Secret’s Comeback Show

Who Is Neelam Gill? 29-Year Old Brit-Indian Who Walked Amongst Gigi Hadid, Tyra Banks In

What Is Hansika Motwani’s Net Worth? Actress Buys A New Lavish Home With Husband Sohael Khaturiya

What Is Hansika Motwani’s Net Worth? Actress Buys A New Lavish Home With Husband Sohael

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Karwa Chauth 2024: Romantic Tips for Couples Staying Miles Apart This Festive Season

Karwa Chauth 2024: Romantic Tips for Couples Staying Miles Apart This Festive Season

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox