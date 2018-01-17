Legendary cinematographer WB Rao, who has worked on films like Hum, Khuda Gawah and Rangeela, passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday, January 16, 2018, said an official of Western Indian Cinematographer's Association (WICA). He breathed his last at the Bhartiya Arogya Nidhi Hospital, where he was admitted in the ICU, the official said. Many celebrities took to Twitter to mourn the loss of a veteran from the film industry.

WB Rao started his career as a cinematographer in 1987 with Mukul Anands Insaaf starring Vinod Khanna and Dimple Kapadia before which he had worked in films like Kaalia as the assistant camera person. Some of his other notable films include Kareena Kapoor starrer Bewafa, Akshay Kumar’s Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kia, Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega and Talaash: The Hunt begins. Filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan mourned his death, “W.B. Rao, the much respected and revered cinematographer is no more. ‘Hum’, ‘Khuda Gawah’ and ‘Rangeela’ were my personal favourites,” Sivan tweeted.

Television producer Naved Jafferi too took to Twitter and shared a few words on W.B. Rao. “A legendary craftsman of indian cinema passes away, ace cinematographer WB Rao sahab has left us , May his soul rest in peace, may the almighty give strength and patience to the family, deepest condolences.”

A legendary craftsman of indian cinema passes away, ace cinematographer WB Rao sahab has left us , May his soul rest in peace, may the almighty give strength and patience to the family, deepest condolences 🙏 #wbrao #cinematography #Bollywood #Legend #ripwbrao

Oscar and BAFTA award winning Sound Mixer/Designer, Resul Pookutty took to twitter as well to morn WB Rao giving him credit for the epic love story in Khuda Gawa.