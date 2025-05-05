Home
Monday, May 5, 2025
  Veteran Comedian Goundamani's Wife Shanti Passes Away At 67, Tamil Film Industry Mourns

Veteran Comedian Goundamani’s Wife Shanti Passes Away At 67, Tamil Film Industry Mourns

Goundamani's wife Shanti passed away at 67 due to illness. Her death has deeply saddened the Tamil film industry. Final rites to be held at their Teynampet home.

Veteran Comedian Goundamani’s Wife Shanti Passes Away At 67, Tamil Film Industry Mourns


Shanti, the wife of iconic Tamil comedian and actor Goundamani, passed away on Monday due to health-related complications. She was 67 years old. Her demise has deeply saddened the Tamil film fraternity, with condolences pouring in from celebrities and fans alike.

Goundamani and Shanti were married in 1963 after a love marriage. The couple has two daughters, Selvi and Sumithra.

According to family sources, Shanti had been unwell for the past few days. Despite medical treatment, her health deteriorated and she breathed her last at 10:30 AM today.

Her mortal remains have been placed at Goundamani’s residence in Teynampet, Chennai, for public homage. Many film celebrities and well-wishers are offering their condolences online and offline, praying for her soul to rest in peace.

The loss has cast a shadow over the Tamil entertainment industry, where Goundamani has been a beloved figure for decades, known for his unmatched comic timing and legacy in Tamil cinema.

Goundamani wife death Goundamani wife Shanti passed away Tamil actor Goundamani wife

