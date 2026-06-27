Veteran Filmmaker K. Bhagyaraj Dies At 73; Cause Of Death Revealed

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Farah Khan madras high court el loco post match interview uruguay Anil Mishra Himanshu Jangra Colombo conference 75 year old land dispute akshay kumar arg vs alg Faisal Mumtaz Rathore Donald Trump India visit 2027 Bittoo Boss murder motive Pune damage Farah Khan madras high court el loco post match interview uruguay Anil Mishra Himanshu Jangra Colombo conference 75 year old land dispute akshay kumar arg vs alg Faisal Mumtaz Rathore Donald Trump India visit 2027 Bittoo Boss murder motive Pune damage Farah Khan madras high court el loco post match interview uruguay Anil Mishra Himanshu Jangra Colombo conference 75 year old land dispute akshay kumar arg vs alg Faisal Mumtaz Rathore Donald Trump India visit 2027 Bittoo Boss murder motive Pune damage Farah Khan madras high court el loco post match interview uruguay Anil Mishra Himanshu Jangra Colombo conference 75 year old land dispute akshay kumar arg vs alg Faisal Mumtaz Rathore Donald Trump India visit 2027 Bittoo Boss murder motive Pune damage
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Farah Khan madras high court el loco post match interview uruguay Anil Mishra Himanshu Jangra Colombo conference 75 year old land dispute akshay kumar arg vs alg Faisal Mumtaz Rathore Donald Trump India visit 2027 Bittoo Boss murder motive Pune damage Farah Khan madras high court el loco post match interview uruguay Anil Mishra Himanshu Jangra Colombo conference 75 year old land dispute akshay kumar arg vs alg Faisal Mumtaz Rathore Donald Trump India visit 2027 Bittoo Boss murder motive Pune damage Farah Khan madras high court el loco post match interview uruguay Anil Mishra Himanshu Jangra Colombo conference 75 year old land dispute akshay kumar arg vs alg Faisal Mumtaz Rathore Donald Trump India visit 2027 Bittoo Boss murder motive Pune damage Farah Khan madras high court el loco post match interview uruguay Anil Mishra Himanshu Jangra Colombo conference 75 year old land dispute akshay kumar arg vs alg Faisal Mumtaz Rathore Donald Trump India visit 2027 Bittoo Boss murder motive Pune damage
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Veteran Filmmaker K. Bhagyaraj Dies At 73; Cause Of Death Revealed

Veteran Filmmaker K. Bhagyaraj Dies At 73; Cause Of Death Revealed

Veteran actor, filmmaker and screenwriter K. Bhagyaraj, one of the most influential creative minds in Tamil cinema, passed away on Saturday at the age of 73 following a reported cardiac arrest.

K. Bhagyaraj Dies At 73 (Photo: X)
K. Bhagyaraj Dies At 73 (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-06-27 11:21 IST

K. Bhagyaraj’s Cause Of Death Revealed: The Tamil film industry is mourning the loss of one of its finest storytellers. Veteran actor, director, writer and screenwriter K. Bhagyaraj, 73, died on Saturday after suffering a reported cardiac arrest. According to reports, Bhagyaraj was rushed to Apollo Hospital in Chennai, where doctors attempted to revive him but were unsuccessful. He is survived by his wife, actor Poornima Bhagyaraj, son and actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and daughter Saranya Bhagyaraj.

With a career spanning nearly five decades, Bhagyaraj wasn’t just another filmmaker; he was a storyteller who transformed everyday lives into unforgettable cinema.

You Might Be Interested In

Why Was K. Bhagyaraj Called Tamil Cinema’s ‘Screenplay King’?

Few filmmakers understood the rhythm of storytelling the way Bhagyaraj did. Beginning his career as an assistant director under the legendary Bharathiraja in 16 Vayathinile (1977), he soon carved out an identity of his own with screenplays that blended humour, emotion, romance and social commentary.

Unlike the larger-than-life action heroes dominating the silver screen during the 1980s, Bhagyaraj introduced audiences to protagonists who were ordinary, vulnerable and witty. His characters often won battles with intelligence rather than brute strength, making them instantly relatable. That unique storytelling style earned him the title of the “Screenplay King”—a tag that stayed with him throughout his career.

Which Films Made K. Bhagyaraj A Legend?

Bhagyaraj’s filmography remains a masterclass in screenplay writing. Classics like Mouna Geethangal, Andha 7 Naatkal, Mundhanai Mudichu, Chinna Veedu, Darling, Darling, Darling and Dhavani Kanavugal continue to be discussed in film schools and among cinema enthusiasts for their innovative narratives and memorable character arcs.

Many of his films explored family relationships, middle-class aspirations and social issues with warmth and humour, making them timeless rather than trend-driven. His influence extended beyond Tamil cinema, with several of his stories inspiring remakes in multiple Indian languages.

How Did Bhagyaraj Influence Indian Cinema?

Long before the phrase “content is king” became fashionable, Bhagyaraj proved that a compelling screenplay could outweigh spectacle. He frequently wrote, directed and acted in his own films, giving him complete creative control over his stories. This rare combination allowed him to build a signature style that generations of filmmakers would later admire and emulate.

His work demonstrated that cinema could be entertaining without losing its emotional honesty. Even in recent years, Bhagyaraj remained active in films, television and public life, while continuing to mentor younger artists. Earlier this year, the industry also celebrated his remarkable 50-year contribution to Indian cinema.

A Legacy That Will Outlive Generations

Bhagyaraj’s passing comes at a deeply emotional time for Tamil cinema, which has witnessed the loss of several veteran personalities in recent weeks.  But while one of India’s finest storytellers is no longer with us, his films continue to speak for him.

Every cleverly written scene, every relatable hero and every emotionally layered screenplay stand as a reminder of a filmmaker who believed ordinary people could carry extraordinary stories. In an industry often driven by stars, K. Bhagyaraj proved that sometimes, the greatest hero is the screenplay itself.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan Reacts To Shocking Ketan Agarwal Murder Case That Has Gripped The Internet: ‘Why Not Just…’ 

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Veteran Filmmaker K. Bhagyaraj Dies At 73; Cause Of Death Revealed
Tags: K BhagyarajK Bhagyaraj diesScreenplay KingTamil cinema

RELATED News

Rs 370 Biryani Row: Himanshu Jangra Seen Laughing In Viral Police Station Video, Internet Reacts

Haiwaan Release Date Announced: Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan’s Priyadarshan Thriller Locks Theatrical Release

Salman Khan’s One Reality Check Changed How Pulkit Samrat Looks At Bollywood: ‘Even I Don’t Know…’

Bigg Boss 20 To The Traitors India 2: 6 Upcoming Reality Shows That Promise Drama, Mind Games And High-Stakes Entertainment

Salman Khan To Build New Sea-Facing Family Home In Bandra; Gets Coastal Authority Nod

LATEST NEWS

FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today On June 27: Portugal Face-Off Colombia, Argentina Take On Jordan— Full Schedule, Timings, Live Streaming, TV Telecast In India

Mumbai Police Foil Plot To Kill 30,000 Muharram Procession Participants; 14,900 Poison Capsules Seized

Graduate to Global Finance Professional: How International Certifications Are Bridging the Skills Gap: Zell Education

‘If They Want Us To Be Out, Then OK’: Iran Captain Mehdi Taremi Lashes Out At Gianni Infantino Over FIFA World Cup 2026 Mismanagement

Madras HC: Surrogacy Rights Cannot Be Denied On Technical Grounds; Women Eligible Throughout 50th Year

Marcelo Bielsa Loses His Cool, Blasts Reporter Following Uruguay’s World Cup Exit: WATCH

Ram Mandir Trust Confirms Champat Rai, Anil Mishra’s Resignations Amid Rs 7 Crore Donation Theft Probe

Why Did Ram Madhav Reject India-Pakistan Track 2 Talks Report? BJP Leader Calls It ‘Complete Spin’

FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina To Face Cabo Verde In Round Of 32— Check Opponents In Round Of 16, Quarter-Final, Semi-Final, Final

This Land Dispute Lasted 70 Years And 4 Generations; Supreme Court Finally Ends Legal Battle

Veteran Filmmaker K. Bhagyaraj Dies At 73; Cause Of Death Revealed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Veteran Filmmaker K. Bhagyaraj Dies At 73; Cause Of Death Revealed

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Veteran Filmmaker K. Bhagyaraj Dies At 73; Cause Of Death Revealed
Veteran Filmmaker K. Bhagyaraj Dies At 73; Cause Of Death Revealed
Veteran Filmmaker K. Bhagyaraj Dies At 73; Cause Of Death Revealed
Veteran Filmmaker K. Bhagyaraj Dies At 73; Cause Of Death Revealed

QUICK LINKS