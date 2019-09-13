Veteran remake: Amid a lot of excitement around Salman Khan's next, reports are rife that his next film will be the Hindi remake of Korean drama Veteran. Reports say that the movie will be directed by Prabhu Deva, produced by Atul Agnihotri and is slated for a release on Eid 2020.

Veteran remake: There is always a lot of excitement around Salman Khan’s film releases. After the actor decided to walk out of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-anticipated project Inshallah, there has been a lot of chatter around his next, especially after he teased his fans to see him at the cinema screens on Eid 2020. While several reports earlier suggested that Salman’s next will be Kick 2 or Wanted 2, the latest buzz in the grapevine is that the actor has zeroed down on the Hindi remake of Korean movie Veteran.

Not just that, the title of the project has also been revealed. Sharing insights about the same, a source close to film unit has revealed to an entertainment daily that a title has been finalised for the actioner. After Dabangg 3, Salman will play a cop once again on the big screen and collaborate with Prabhu Deva. Marking a stark shift from his memorable character Chulbul Pandey, Veteran will apparently be called Radhe in its Hindi version.

While Salman’s character in Wanted was also called Radhe, the Veteran remake is not Wanted 2. The source had earlier revealed to the portal that Atul Agnihotri and Salman Khan had earlier discussed the project with Prabhu Deva and he readily gave his nod. This means that they will work on 2 films back to back. The film will definitely hit the cinema screens on Eid 2020 and producer Atul Agnihotri is very happy with the development.

The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah!! — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 25, 2019

Itna mat sochna mere baare mein, Dil mein aata hoon.. aur Eid pe bhi 😉 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 26, 2019

Considering the actor, director and producer of the film are on-board, it wouldn’t be long before an official announcement is made and fans can finally take a sigh of relief. Speaking about the original film, Veteran released in 2015 and emerged as the 4th highest earning Korean film in its cinematic history.

After the blockbuster success of Bharat, Salman Khan will now hit the cinema screens on December 20 this year. Co-starring Sonakshi Sinha and Kichha Sudeepa, the film is one of the most anticipated films of the superstar. The first motion poster of the film was released earlier this week that introduced Salman as Chulbul Pandey yet again with the tagline, “Swagat to karo hamara”.

