Thursday, December 19, 2024
we-woman

Veteran Malayalam Actor Meena Ganesh Passes Away At 81

Veteran Malayalam actor Meena Ganesh, aged 81, passed away on December 19 at a private hospital in Shoranur, Kerala, following a stroke she suffered earlier. Despite being admitted for treatment, she passed away at approximately 1:20 AM. Her funeral will be held later that afternoon at Santhitheeram in Shoranur.

Meena was married to the late theatre artist and actor AN Ganesh. Throughout her career, she made significant contributions to both film and television, with over 200 films and 25 TV serials to her name. She began her career at the age of 19 in theatre, eventually transitioning to cinema.

Her debut in films came with director PA Bakkar’s Manimuzhakkam in 1976. She is well remembered for her roles in films like Vasanthiyum Lakshmiyum Pinne Njanum, Karumadikuttan, and Nandanam, among others. Her last appearance in film was in the 2016 movie Pathirakkattu, after which she stepped away from the industry.

Meena Ganesh is survived by her son, Manoj Ganesh, and daughter, Sangeetha.

Filed under

Malyam Actor Meena Ganesh Meena Ganesh Passes Away

