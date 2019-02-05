Popularly known for his films such as Aai Pahije, Kucch To Hai and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, veteran Marathi actor Ramesh Bhatkar took his last breath at the age of 70 after suffering from cancer. He was admitted to ICU for the last fifteen days. His last rites were held at 10.30 pm at Shivaji Park.

Veteran Marathi actor Ramesh Bhatkar took his last breath at 69 on Monday after battling with cancer. As per reports, he had been suffering from cancer for more than one and a half years at the hospital. Actor Jaywant Wadkar said he had fought bravely as much as he could. However, the last month was intolerable for him and caused tremendous pain. He was admitted in ICU for the last fifteen days. Ramesh Bhatkar’s last rites were held at 10.30 pm at Shivaji Park.

Ramesh Bhatkar has wife Mridula and son Harshavardhan. He was known for his roles in various TV series Commander and Hello Inspector. He had worked for more than 30 years as an actor. In Bollywood and Marathi films such as Aai Pahije, Kucch To Hai and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. he had acted in about 50 plays to his name.

He started his career with Marathi film Chandoba Chandoba Bhaglaas ka (1978). He had played the lead role in the popular film Maherchi Saadi (1991).

Besides from Commander, he was also a part of DD Metro’s Hello Inspector, Marathi TV show Damini.

Born in 1949, Ramesh Bhatkar belonged to the artistic background. In his college days, Ramesh Bhatkar became a champion in swimming who played for college’s aquatic team. He was a kho-kho player with the reputed Vijay Club in Dadar. His father name was Snehal (Vasudeo) Bhatkar, a music director, composer, and singer.

In Ashroonchi Zaali Phule (1975), he played a lead role. This is the only play for about 28 years in a Marathi theatre industry.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More