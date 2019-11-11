Veteran singer, Lata Mangeshkar has been hospitalized due to breathing problems as per the reports. She was rushed to Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai after she complains of breathing issues. Get all updates here.

Veteran singer, Lata Mangeshkar has been hospitalized due to breathing problems as per the reports. She was rushed to Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai after she complains of breathing issues. The 90-year-old singer was rushed to the hospital a1:30 AM on Monday. As per the reports, she is under the treatment of hospital’s senior medical advisor, Dr. Farokh E Udwadia. Hospital sources say that the singer is in the Intensive care unit and is critical.

Well, Lata Mangeshkar’s niece Rachana Shah has cleared all the reports that were suggesting the singer is critical. Rachana said that she is not critical and in fact, she is now stable and recovering. Lata Mangeshkar was down because of viral infection but she is now recovering. Rachna also added that we could have to take care of her at home but we decided to admit her in the hospital for a thorough treatment. Lata Mangeshkar is back home now and she is fine.

On November 10, the singer had taken to Twitter to share the first look poster of her niece Padmini Kohlapure as Gopika Bai in Ashutosh Gowarikar’s period drama Panipat. Lata Mangeshkar shared the poster and wished her nices and the team good luck.

Namaskar. Meri bhaanji Padmini Kolhapure ek bahut acchi kalakar hai aur ab woh Panipat is film mein Gopika bai ka kirdaar nibha rahi hai. Main Padmini ko aashirwad deti hun aur Ashutosh aur unki team ko shubhkaamanayein deti hun. pic.twitter.com/bTZJMUjdYq — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) November 10, 2019

One of the most legendary singers of India, Lata Mangeshkar has lent her voice to over 1,000 songs in Hindu. She was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 2001. The veteran singer is one of the most respected and beloved celebrities of India. her song Ae mere watan k logon left the whole country in tears and filled with patriotism. Lata Mangeshkar turned 90 years old on 28 September. Many prominent and legendary celebrities including Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, AR Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal, and Anil Kapoor wished her with messages on social media.

