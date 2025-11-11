Veteran Star Prem Chopra Hospitalised With Chest Congestion, Fans Pray For His Recovery

Veteran Bollywood actor Prem Chopra has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai since Saturday, November 8, after suffering from chest congestion. According to an update shared by his family, the Kati Patang star is showing good signs of recovery and is likely to be discharged soon. More information about his condition is expected to be released in the coming days.

Prem Chopra, one of Hindi cinema’s most respected and enduring actors, has made an indelible mark with memorable performances in films like Upkar, Bobby, and Prem Nagar. Over the decades, he established himself as one of Bollywood’s most iconic and charming villains, whose dialogues and on-screen persona continue to be celebrated by audiences across generations.

His popularity wasn’t limited to India alone Chopra’s signature villainous roles earned him recognition among international film enthusiasts as well.

In a past interview, the veteran actor recalled being offered a role in a Hollywood project inspired by The Godfather, the classic film trilogy directed by Francis Ford Coppola. While sharing an experience, he stated, “I had an offer…somebody came to me and said they were making an English film, a Hollywood production with American actors in it. He told me that it was a tribute to ‘Godfather’ (cult crime trilogy directed by iconic American auteur Coppola). I jumped on it thinking I was playing the Godfather.”

However, Chopra later discovered that his part in the film was not the lead role he had envisioned. “But when I arrived on the set, I was told that it wasn’t the Godfather, and Godfather was merely a character in the film,” he recalled.

