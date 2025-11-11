LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi blast defence minister rajnath singh air emergency Delhi blast news actor health news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast defence minister rajnath singh air emergency Delhi blast news actor health news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast defence minister rajnath singh air emergency Delhi blast news actor health news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast defence minister rajnath singh air emergency Delhi blast news actor health news Bihar Election 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi blast defence minister rajnath singh air emergency Delhi blast news actor health news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast defence minister rajnath singh air emergency Delhi blast news actor health news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast defence minister rajnath singh air emergency Delhi blast news actor health news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast defence minister rajnath singh air emergency Delhi blast news actor health news Bihar Election 2025
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Veteran Star Prem Chopra Hospitalised With Chest Congestion, Fans Pray For His Recovery

Veteran Star Prem Chopra Hospitalised With Chest Congestion, Fans Pray For His Recovery

Veteran Bollywood actor Prem Chopra has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai since Saturday, November 8, after suffering from chest congestion. According to an update shared by his family, the Kati Patang star is showing good signs of recovery and is likely to be discharged soon. More information about his condition is expected to be released in the coming days.

Veteran Star Prem Chopra Hospitalised With Chest Congestion, Fans Pray For His Recovery (Pic Credit: ANI)
Veteran Star Prem Chopra Hospitalised With Chest Congestion, Fans Pray For His Recovery (Pic Credit: ANI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: November 11, 2025 12:24:30 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Veteran Star Prem Chopra Hospitalised With Chest Congestion, Fans Pray For His Recovery

Veteran Bollywood actor Prem Chopra has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai since Saturday, November 8, after suffering from chest congestion. According to an update shared by his family, the Kati Patang star is showing good signs of recovery and is likely to be discharged soon. More information about his condition is expected to be released in the coming days.

Prem Chopra, one of Hindi cinema’s most respected and enduring actors, has made an indelible mark with memorable performances in films like Upkar, Bobby, and Prem Nagar. Over the decades, he established himself as one of Bollywood’s most iconic and charming villains, whose dialogues and on-screen persona continue to be celebrated by audiences across generations.

His popularity wasn’t limited to India alone Chopra’s signature villainous roles earned him recognition among international film enthusiasts as well.

In a past interview, the veteran actor recalled being offered a role in a Hollywood project inspired by The Godfather, the classic film trilogy directed by Francis Ford Coppola. While sharing an experience, he stated, “I had an offer…somebody came to me and said they were making an English film, a Hollywood production with American actors in it. He told me that it was a tribute to ‘Godfather’ (cult crime trilogy directed by iconic American auteur Coppola). I jumped on it thinking I was playing the Godfather.”

However, Chopra later discovered that his part in the film was not the lead role he had envisioned. “But when I arrived on the set, I was told that it wasn’t the Godfather, and Godfather was merely a character in the film,” he recalled.

READ MORE: ‘Bashing Men Is The New Trend,’ Says Abhishek Bajaj As He Slams Ex-Wife, Akanksha Jindal; ‘Baseless’ Cheating Allegations

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 12:24 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Prem ChopraPrem Chopra healthPrem Chopra health updatesPrem Chopra newsVeteran Star Prem Chopra Hospitalised

RELATED News

‘Gustaakh Ishq’ Trailer Out: Vijay Varma And Fatima Sana Shaikh Weave A Poetic Love Story Drenched In Passion And Mystery

‘Bashing Men Is The New Trend,’ Says Abhishek Bajaj As He Slams Ex-Wife, Akanksha Jindal; ‘Baseless’ Cheating Allegations

Fact Check: Actor Dharmendra is Alive! Rumour About His Death Said

How Dharmendra Found His ‘Dream Girl’ Hema Malini, Leaving Behind His First Love, Prakash Kaur

Hema Malini Updates On Dharmendra’s Health, Says ‘He Is Recovering’

LATEST NEWS

Bihar Exit Poll Result 2025 Timings: When and Where to Watch Live Broadcast and Streaming Details

‘We’ll Get 180 to 200 Seats,’ Says BJP’s Ashwini Kumar Choubey Ahead of Bihar Elections Results

Nithari Killings Case: Supreme Court Acquits Surendra Koli After 20 Years in Prison, Orders Immediate Release

Dogesh Bhai Invigilates Delhi University Exam! The Internet Can’t Stop Laughing, Says ‘Show This To The Supreme Court Judge!’

Delhi Bomb Blast: High Alert Issued, Areas to Avoid, and How It Can Impact the Wedding Season

Delhi Blast Case Widens, Dr Shaheena Shahid Alleged Head Of JeM Women Wing In India Arrested

Groww IPO Listing November 12: Modest Gains Expected As GMP ₹4 Signals Cautious Start, Analysts See Strong Long-Term Potential

Delhi Blast: Red Fort Blast Perpetrators Will Be Brought To Justice, Says PM Modi

“Won’t Spare…”:  Rajnath Singh Issues BIG WARNING After Delhi Blast Suspect Identified

Veteran Star Prem Chopra Hospitalised With Chest Congestion, Fans Pray For His Recovery

Veteran Star Prem Chopra Hospitalised With Chest Congestion, Fans Pray For His Recovery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Veteran Star Prem Chopra Hospitalised With Chest Congestion, Fans Pray For His Recovery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Veteran Star Prem Chopra Hospitalised With Chest Congestion, Fans Pray For His Recovery
Veteran Star Prem Chopra Hospitalised With Chest Congestion, Fans Pray For His Recovery
Veteran Star Prem Chopra Hospitalised With Chest Congestion, Fans Pray For His Recovery
Veteran Star Prem Chopra Hospitalised With Chest Congestion, Fans Pray For His Recovery

QUICK LINKS