‘Vettaiyan’ Box Office Report Day 1: Rajinikanth’s Film Is Off To A Flying Start

Rajinikanth’s ‘Vettaiyan’ hit screens on Thursday (October 10) much to the delight of ‘Thalaivar’ fans. The biggie created a fair deal of buzz in the industry prior to its release as it marks the Super One’s first collaboration with TJ Gnanavel, the director of Suriya’s ‘Jai Bhim’. Vettaiyan’s star-studded cast and hard-hitting subject too worked in its favour. These factors helped the action drama set the box office on fire.

‘Vettaiyan’ Sets The Box Office On Fire

‘Vettaiyan’, which features Rajinikanth in the role of a no-nonsense cop, opened in theatres on October 10. The film is off to a thunderous start at the ticket window. According to Sacnilik, the film collected Rs 30 crore (nett) in India on the first day. Nearly 87% of this comes from the Tamil version. The film has, however, not made much of an impact in Hindi despite the fact that it features Amitabh Bachchan in a key role.

‘Vettaiyan’ is Rajinikanth’s first major release after the Nelson-directed ‘Jailer’ (2023), which did well at the box office and proved to be a critical success. It remains to be seen whether the cop drama helps the mass hero score another hit.

All About The Film

‘Vettaiyan’, directed by TJ Gnanavel, is touted to be a cop drama about encounter killings and corruption in the education sector. The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, best known for his work on movies like ‘Petta’ and ‘3’. ‘Vettaiyan’ also features Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier, Kishore, Ritika Singh, and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. Rana Daggubati plays the antagonist in one of the biggest Tamil films of his career and has action scenes with Rajini in the climax. . The multi-starrer is produced by Lyca Productions, the banner behind biggies such as Shankar’s ‘2.0’ and the Mani Ratnam-crafted ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ franchise

