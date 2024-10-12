Home
Saturday, October 12, 2024
'Vettaiyan' Box Office Report Day 2: Rajinikanth's Film Works Its Magic

According to Sacnilk, the cop drama collected nearly Rs 24 crore (nett) on October 11 and remained the top choice of movie buffs.

‘Vettaiyan’ Box Office Report Day 2: Rajinikanth’s Film Works Its Magic

Rajinikanth’s ‘Vettaiyan’, which hit screens on Thursday (October 10), opened to a thunderous response at the domestic box office and made nearly Rs 31 crore on the first day. It subsequently fared reasonably well on Friday (October 11)

The biggie created a fair deal of buzz in the industry prior to its release as it marks the Super One’s first collaboration with TJ Gnanavel, the director of Suriya’s ‘Jai Bhim’. Vettaiyan’s star-studded cast and hard-hitting subject also added to the curiosity surrounding it.

Vettaiyan Has A Good Second Day

‘Vettaiyan’, Rajinikanth first major release of the year, is doing well at the box office despite mixed reviews. According to Sacnilk, the cop drama collected nearly Rs 24 crore (nett) on October 11 and remained the top choice of movie buffs. The film’s 2-day collection stands at nearly Rs 55 crore. A large chunk of this comes from the Tamil version. The film has, however, not made much of an impact in Hindi despite the fact that it features Amitabh Bachchan in a key role.

‘Vettaiyan’ is Rajinikanth’s first major release after ‘Jailer’ (2023), which did well at the box office and proved to be a critical success. It remains to be seen whether ‘Vettaiyan’ helps the mass hero score another success.

All About The Film

‘Vettaiyan’, directed by TJ Gnanavel, is touted to be a cop drama about encounter killings and corruption in the education sector. . The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, best known for his work on movies like ‘Petta’ and ‘3’. Vettaiyan also features Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier, Kishore, Ritika Singh, and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. Rana Daggubati plays the antagonist in one of the biggest Tamil films of his career. The Tamil biggie is produced by Lyca Productions, the banner behind biggies such as ‘2.0’ and the ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ franchise

‘Vettaiyan’ opened in theatres on October 10.

MUST READ | Anupam Kher’s ‘Vijay 69’ To Premiere On Netflix On This Date

 

Filed under

Rajinikanth Vettaiyan Vettaiyan Box Office Report Day 2
