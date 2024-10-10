Home
Friday, October 11, 2024
we-woman

‘Vettaiyan’ Review: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan’s Film Makes A Solid Impact

Vettaiyan is a well-executed cop drama that caters to a wider audience and not Rajinikanth fans alone

Director: TJ Gnanavel
Cast: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, and Kishore
Rating: 3.5/5

TJ Gnanavel received rave reviews for his 2021 release ‘Jai Bhim’ , which highlighted the atrocities inflicted upon a marginalised community. Its realistic narrative, however, did not do justice to Suriya’s larger-than-life reel image and this left Naddippin Nayakan fans a tad disappointed. Gnanavel’s latest release ‘Vettaiyan,’ which marks his first collaboration with Rajinikanth, is a step in the right direction for the director as it deals with the sensitive issue of encounter killings without compromising on the commercial appeal. That said, it does have its share of shortcomings.

What’s Vettaiyan About?

‘Vettaiyan’ centres on Athiyan ( Rajinikanth), a senior Police officer who hunts down criminals to ensure that no one breaks the law.  Sathyadev ( Amitabh Bachchan), a senior judge, objects to his methods as he considers encounters to be nothing but “murders”. This sets the stage for a showdown between the two.
Meanwhile, Athiyan teams up with Saranya ( Dushara Vijayan)— a brave teacher— to bring down a drug dealer. This leads to a shocking turn of events, which forces him to question his violent ways.

Not A Shallow Star Vehicle

Given the hard-hitting plot, ‘Vettaiyan’ could so easily have played out as a preachy or overtly realistic drama without any mass elements or theatre moments. Luckily, this doesn’t happen as TJ Gnanavel gives Rajinikanth enough scope to showcase his stylish reel mannerisms. However, ‘Vettaiyan’ isn’t a mere ‘star vehicle’ as the filmmaker does not let Thalaivar’s swag dilute the narrative’s gravity

‘Vettaiyan’ begins with a gripping sequence in which Sathyadev highlights the need to use law to protect human rights. This sets the stage for what is to follow. The audience is then treated to an action block, which proves to be a treat for Rajinikanth fans . The scene isn’t over-the-top but feels a lot “massier” than the entry scene from Kaala.

The focus then shifts to Sathyadev’s ideological clash with Athiyan. Big B and Thalaivar’s intese exchanges are highlight of the film. It is truly a treat to watch them together on the screen. The first half ends with a major reveal that adds a new dimension to the plot. The director tries to explore multiple issues in the second half but doesn’t do justice to some of the subplots.

‘Vettaiyan’ manages to hold our attention despite this shortcoming mainly because of the cat and mouse game between Athiyan and Nataraj ( Rana Daggubati), a ruthless businessman.

The climax feels a bit predictable even though the presentation is spot on. The priceless last shot, however, makes up for this issue.

Rajini, Big B Shine Bright

Coming to the performances, Rajinikanth is a delight to watch in a role that does justice to the ‘star’ as well as the ‘actor’. Watch out for the scene where he reacts to a close friend’s murder. Big B owns every scene he appears in  His aura and charisma remain unparalleled even at 82. His monologue about education being the right of the oppressed is at par with the one he delivered in Jhund

Fahadh Faasil breathes life into the character of Battery, Athiyan’s aide. His one-liners hit the right notes.

Rana shines in the action scene towards the end but his burdened with a poorly-written character. The rest of the cast, which features names such as Manju Warrier and Kishore, serves its purpose.

Anirudh’s music elevates the reel action just like it had done in ‘Jailer’. Manasilaayo and ‘Hunter Vanthar’ at the best songs of the album. The action scenes feel brutal without being over-the-top. The other technical aspects are up to the mark.

To sum up, ‘Vettaiyan’ is a well-executed cop drama that caters to a wider audience and not Rajinikanth fans alone.

Filed under

amitabh bachchan Rajinikanth Tamil Movie Vettaiyan review
