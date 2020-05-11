Viah Nai Karauna: Kundali Bhagya stars Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya are all set to entertain their fans with music video titled Viah Nai Karauna releasing on May 14

Viah Nai Karauna: This won’t be wrong to say that Kundali Bhagya is among the most loved daily soaps of Zee Tv. From ruling the TRP charts to creating curiosity among the fans with an interesting storyline and unexpected twists, in just a small-time span Kundali Bhagya has become one of the most popular tv shows. Further, the lead couple of the show Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Preeta and Karan have also won many hearts with their on-screen chemistry.

Now, to quench the thirst of the fans who are missing the show, both Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar will be back on-screens with their first music video titled as Viah Nai Karauna. Confirming about the song, both the actors recently shared the posters of the song where Shraddha Arya can be seen relaxing on Dheeraj’s shoulder in a dancing pose. Moreover, the song will be releasing on May 14.

Now, this news of Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhooper’s collaboration is not less than good news for all PreRan fans who have been missing the couple for a long time. Apart from Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhooper, the show also features Manit Jaura, Abhishek Kapur, Ruhi Chaturvedi, and Abhishek Kapur.

Take a look at Viah Nai Karauna first poster featuring Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya

On the work front, Shraddha Arya was last seen in Nach Baliye season 9 with her partner Alam Makkar. Moreover, the hottie has also featured in music videos like Jeena, Soniye Heeriye, Meri Jaaan and P K.

