Vibe Trailer: Kunal Kemmu Returns With A Relationship Comedy — Cast, Plot And Release Date Explained

Vibe Trailer: Kunal Kemmu returns to the director’s chair after Madgaon Express but Vibe isn’t quite the love comedy you might expect from the title. The just-released trailer establishes Vibe as an action-comedy about spies starring Kunal Kemmu and Sparsh Shrivastava with Preity Zinta, Vanshika Dhir, Yashpal Sharma and Dinesh Lal Yadav also making an appearance.

Vibe is all about two normal boys getting sucked into a life-threatening adventure with very serious implications that they had never imagined. But then what is the story of Vibe, who stars in the movie and when will it hit theaters? Here’s everything the trailer tells us.

What Is Vibe About?

Vibe centres on Hardik, played by Kunal Kemmu, and Bugs, played by Sparsh Shrivastava. The two are close friends living relatively ordinary lives until an unexpected situation pushes them into a mission involving national security.

The trailer turns that setup into a comedy of errors. Hardik and Bugs are clearly not trained spies or conventional action heroes, which becomes the central source of humour as they are forced to deal with danger, weapons, secret operations and situations far outside their comfort zone. At the same time, the film mixes the spy setup with friendship, romance and fast-paced comedy.

What Role Does Preity Zinta Play In Vibe?

Preity Zinta stars as Madam H, one of the important characters behind the mission. She is presented as a much calmer and more authoritative character than the other characters Hardik and Bugs, who seem to fall into the chaos surrounding them.

Her character provides the espionage aspect to the film and assigns the two characters an important mission. This film is yet another important Hindi film role for Preity, who has chosen to be quite selective about the films she chooses to star in lately.

Who Is In The Vibe Cast?

The principal cast includes:

Kunal Kemmu as Hardik

Sparsh Shrivastava as Bugs

Preity G Zinta as Madam H

Vanshika Dhir in a lead role

Yashpal Sharma in a pivotal role

Dinesh Lal Yadav in a pivotal role

The film also features a special appearance by Sharmila Tagore. Her cameo has generated additional interest because it brings the veteran actor together onscreen with her son-in-law Kunal Kemmu.

Why Is Sharmila Tagore’s Vibe Cameo Special?

Kunal had mentioned that he got to direct Sharmila Tagore and was very happy about it. When she was approached, it is rumoured that initially she asked him to tell her the synopsis before agreeing to join the project. This role turns out to be a rare appearance of the veteran actor on the Hindi screen recently.

Who Is Directing Vibe?

Vibe is the brainchild of Kunal Kemmu who not only directs this movie but stars in it as well. This is his second full-length film as a director following “Madgaon Express,” which was released in 2024 and features Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi and Avinash Tiwary in lead roles. From the trailer of the film Vibe, it seems that Kunal Kemmu has tried to do what worked well for him in Madgaon Express, this time in the context of a spy thriller.

When Is Vibe Releasing?

Vibe will be released in theatres on September 18, 2026. The film is currently planned as a theatrical release, with no OTT premiere date announced yet.

What Does The Vibe Trailer Promise?

The most important thing about the trailer is the fact that Vibe does not seem to want to make an old-fashioned spy movie. This movie actually uses the element of espionage as a platform for comedy and friendship.

Hardik and Bugs are normal guys caught up in exceptional situations, while Preity Zinta’s Madam H seems to bring in the serious mission within whose context all the chaos revolves. Now that Kunal Kemmu is trying to recreate the success of Madgaon Express, there will be increased scrutiny on Vibe to see if he succeeds.

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