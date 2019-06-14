Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is all set to play the role of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Karan Johar's film Takht. The film will narrate the story of two brothers Dara Shikoh and Aurangzeb which will be played by Ranveer Singh and Vicky respectively. The period drama film will release in 2020.

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal is among the most talented actors of the industry who misses no chance of creating a buzz with his versatile roles in his films. Rather it is big screens or award functions, the actor knows how to impress his fans. It seems that the actor loves to cross his comfort zone and deliver something unexpected to his fans. After conquering hearts as well as box office with his films like Uri and Raazi, the actor is gearing up for his upcoming film Takht.

In the film, Vicky Kaushal will play the role of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The period drama film narrates the story of two brothers–Dara Shikoh and Aurangzeb which will be played by Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal. The most interesting part is, among both the brothers, Vicky will play the role of villain, which will be exciting to see.

Karan Johar will depict the Mughal Era through the best visuals in Takht which will be a mix of Betrayal, love, lust and Violence.

Apart from Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh, the film also features Kareena Kapoor, Ali Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. Kareena will appear in the role of Ranveer and Kaushal’s sister, Shahjahan by Anil Kapoor, Bhumi will portray the role of Aurangzeb’s wife meanwhile Janhvi Kapoor will appear in the role of a slave.

Reports reveal that this will be Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar’s second collaboration as soon both of them will also appear in Karan Johar’s film Bhoot: Part One: The Haunted Ship. Takht will hit the silver screens in 2020.

