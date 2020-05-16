Vicky Kaushal has shared a picture in which he was wearing a T-shirt asking to explain your rules. Is that something Vicky wants to ask his fans. Well, it's Vicky Kaushal's day today, the actor has turned a year older in lockdown.

Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Vicky Kaushal has turned a year older on May 16, 2020. He has shared the posts on his Instagram story where some of his close ones have shared some unique birthday wishes to him. Undoubtedly Vicky Kaushal is one of the most loved young actors of the Bollywood industry. He has been in the top priority list of everyone to this generation. Vicky Kaushal has turned out to be the national crush in recent years.

Vicky Kaushal has last shared a picture on his Instagram where he was wearing a T-shirt saying explain your rules. To which fans reacted in an amazing way and tried to explain their rules. Also, a few fans gave some hilarious replies. One of them said they had never followed the rule and neither made any of them. Some crazy fans said the first rule is that nobody loves Vicky more than her. Some say that they want to met him then tell him their rules. Fans go crazy in no time and shared all the weird rules that they could make.

Fans also shared his birthday wishes on the post and tell them how excited they were waiting for Vicky’s birthday. Well, Vicky Kaushal is one of the most admiring personalities out of all the stars in Bollywood. People admire his way of living and follow him for his lifestyle, hard work and everything else. Sending lots of wishes on his birthday Vicky’s fans showed their gratitude towards their favorite.

