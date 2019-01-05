A new video featuring Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan is wreaking havoc on several social media platforms leaving fans in splits. It happened as Vicky was hosting the show when Katrina joined him on stage giving the Uri actor opportunity to ask her the question that he might be wanting to ask for a very long time.

A new video featuring Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan is wreaking havoc on several social media platforms leaving fans in splits. Recently, something unusual happened during an award show that brought back the memories of times when Katrina and Salman were dating each other. It happened as Vicky was hosting the show when Katrina joined him on stage giving the Uri actor opportunity to ask her the question that he might be wanting to ask for a very long time. Without wasting any minutes and with a bit of shyness, the actor proposed the beauty to marry him.

Well, this all didn’t that simply but more dramatically. As heartthrob Vicky proposed Katrina singing “Mujhse Shaadi Karogi” comes the same song in the background. To add some more drama, the camera slowly shifts to Salman Khan who was sitting in the audience. At the same moment, Salman pretends that he was asleep when the conversation happened. However, we have to admit that the entire incident left fans awestruck. Here’s take a look at the video:

On the professional front, Vicky’s upcoming film Uri is all set to hit the silver screens on January 11. On the other hand, Salman and Katrina will be next seen in their forthcoming film Bharat.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More