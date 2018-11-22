Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who is currently raking in appreciation for his stint in Sanju and Manmarziyaan, has confessed his love for rumoured girlfriend Harleen Sethi. In the recent episode of No Filter Neha, Vicky Kaushal dedicated a Diljit Dosanjh's romantic song to Harleen. When asked if he would right swipe, left swipe or super-like Harleen on Tinder, he stated that he would super-like her.

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has emerged as a heartthrob post his super-hit stint in films like Raazi, Lust Stories, Sanju and Manmarziyaan. With his impressive acting skills, the actor has garnered massive fan base in a comparatively lesser time and makes his female fans go gaga with her broody looks and charming smile. However, as he continues to win hearts, it seems like someone else has won Vicky’s heart and it is none other than Harleen Sethi.

In the recent episode of No Filter Neha hosted by Neha Dhupia, when Vicky was asked to dedicate a song to Harleen, he decided to let go of all his inhibitions and sang Diljit Dosanjh’s romantic song Do You Know. Not just that, in a segment where Vicky was asked whom would he left swipe, right swipe and super-like, he made sure to place Harleen on top of his list. Right swiping Alia and Deepika, super liking Katrina Kaif and Taapsee Pannu, he added that he would super-like Harleen and over above that.

Is that a confirmation? We would have to wait and watch.

Before this, Vicky took to his official Instagram account to promote Harleen’s upcoming web-series Broken but beautiful opposite Vikrant Massey on AltBalaji. The shout out came after the duo were spotted by the paparazzi quite a few times.

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal is currently raking in appreciation for his stint in Sanju and Manmarziyaan. Post this, the actor will be seen in the upcoming film Uri. Based on the surgical strike carried out by Indian Special Force, the film will hit the theatrical screens in 2019. Post this, he will be seen in magnum opus Takht co-starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More