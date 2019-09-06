Vicky Kaushal, who is known as the heartthrob of the industry, recently opened up about his personal life and said that he is not the handsomest man in the industry. Read the details here–

Vicky Kaushal says he is not the handsomest man in the industry

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is among the most talented stars who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with his phenomenal acting skills and talent. Apart from films, Vicky Kaushal is an adventurous person, who enjoy crossing his comfort zone and deliver something unexpected to his fans. Talking about his personal life, Vicky Kaushal was rumoured to be in a relationship with Harleen Sethi, however, their relationship did not work out for long. Since then, all the ladies of the nation are curious to know the relationship status of the Uri actor.

Recently, while giving an interview the actor opened up about his personal life and revealed that he is single. Vicky further confessed the element of calling him the heartthrob of the nation and said that he was initially surprised when he got to know about this title. He further added saying that he is not the handsomest man ever. There are many heroes in the industry who are sexier than him.

Vicky Kaushal further added that he has a huge fan base because of the characters that he plays on the screens resonates with the heartthrob. Vicky Kaushal said that there are better men than him in terms of better physique and charisma. Recently, the actor also appeared with dancing sensation Nora Fatehi in his first music video titled Pachtaoge.

Watch the promo of the interview here–

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has recently announced a wrap for his film–Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship, by sharing a picture from the sets. It is a horror film which will hit the theatres on November 15. Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, the film also features Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar.

Vicky Kaushal will also appear in Shoojit Sircar’s film Sardar Udham Singh which is a biographical film based on the life of revolutionary freedom fighter Udham Singh. The film is among the highly anticipated films which will release on October 2, 2020.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App