Vicky Kaushal on drug controversy: I had no clue I have become the biggest charsi of the country, says actor

Vicky Kaushal on drug controversy: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is currently enjoying the success of winning National Film Award movie Uri- The Surgical Strike. Vicky made his debut in the Hindi Cinema from the movie Masaan in 2015 followed by Anurag Kashyap’s Raman Raghav 2.0. Vicky has won many hearts by his stunning looks and brilliant acting skills. Vicky has reached the peak of his career and like others stars the actor was dragged in a big controversy.

Last month, Raazi actor Vicky was accused of consuming drugs by a politician with other B-Town stars at filmmaker Karan Johar’s house party. However, in a recent interview when asked about the drug controversy Vicky said, he had no idea that he had become the biggest charsi of the country. He also revealed that the very next day he left for Arunachal Pradesh in the hills and there were no networks so he had what was going on. Vicky was shocked after coming back.

Earlier when asked about the drug controversy, Vicky said before Karan made the video all the stars present there were aware of the fact that they are being recorded. Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor were seen in the video.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was recently seen in a romantic track titled Pachtaoge with Nora Fatehi. The song has garnered a crazy response from fans. The actor has given many big hits in the acting career so far including Raazi, Sanju, Uri, and Manmarziyaan. Vicky will be seen in Bhoot- part one and Sardar Udham Singh in the near future.

