Vicky Kaushal- Family, Journey, Upcoming Movies, Photos, Girlfriend: One of the most promising actors of Bollywood, Vicky Kaushal has carved a space for himself in the entertainment industry as well as the hearts of fans. Despite being the son of action director Sham Kaushal, Vicky has written his own destiny and is just like any newcomer coming from a non-filmy background. Vicky Kaushal proved his acting talent in Masaan as Deepak and later rose to fame with his promising and back to back hit performances in Raazi, Lust Stories, Sanju, Manmarziyaan and Uri: The Surgical Strike. Despite his successes, Vicky Kaushal continues to strive for perfection and has emerged as the national crush of India.

Every time he shares his latest photo, he makes his female fans go gaga over him. The comment section under his photos on his official Instagram account is a testament of his massive fanbase and huge popularity on social media. Post Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in films like Udham Singh biopic and Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht co-starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

Vicky Kaushal Family

Born in a Punjabi family on May 16, 1968, Vicky Kaushal is the son of action director Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal. Having worked in about 120 films, Sham Kaushal has been accredited for films like Gunday, Dangal, Bajirao Mastani, Dhoom 3, Paltan, Sanju, Padmaavat, Kalank, Krrish 3 and many more.

After Vicky Kaushal, his brother Sunny Kaushal has also forayed into Bollywood. The actor made his Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s film Gold last year, which was a blockbuster success. At the moment, he is working on his upcoming film Bhangra Paa Le co-starring Rukhsar Dhillon and Shriya Pilgaonkar. The film will be directed by Sneha Taurani and bankrolled under the banner of RSVP.

Speaking about his bond with Vicky, Sunny had earlier said in an interview with a news portal that they are good friends and Vicky acts like his father at times. They might fight with each other but Vicky cannot tolerate it if someone tries to hurt him. Both Vicky and Sunny quit engineering pursue their acting career.

Before starting out their career, their dad had cautioned them that he is an action director and not a filmmaker. People will recognise them and even offer them tea but they will get work only if they are talented. He added that they started their struggle together but Vicky got his break first.

Vicky Kaushal Journey

Vicky Kaushal has emerged one of the most promising and bankable actors of Bollywood. However, being the son of action director Sham Kaushal didn’t make things easy for Vicky Kaushal. Before venturing into Bollywood, Vicky had pursued engineering. After college, Vicky decided to interview for an IT job but he ended up tearing the offer letter to pursue acting.

Recounting his early days, Vicky Kaushal told Humans Of Bombay that he knew he would never choose that profession but gave the interview to experience the whole process. He told his family that he wants to be an actor and went for interviews. His first ever interview for a small role in a big film but he did not give up. To pursue his dreams, Vicky did theatre, learnt the practicality of acting and worked as an assistant director with Anurag Kashyap on Gangs of Wasseypur.

His debut film Masaan not also received critical acclaim in India but also worldwide. The actor’s next releases like Zubaan and Raman Raghav 2.0 were flops but he later impressed everyone with his praise-worthy performances in Raazi, Sanju, Manmarziyaan and Uri: The Surgical Strike. He has also featured in Netflix films like Lust Stories and Love Per Square Foot.

Vicky Kaushal Upcoming Movies

Riding high after the success of his latest release Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal is opting for diverse and interesting roles proving his versatility as an actor. Continuing his hit run, Vicky Kaushal has been roped in for upcoming films like Udham Singh biopic, Takht and an untitled horror film.

Udham Singh Biopic- A biopic on freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh who avenged the Jallianwala Bagh massacre by killing General Micheal O’Dwyer, the film is directed by October director Shoojit Sircar. The first look of Udham Singh biopic was released earlier this year and featured Vicky Kaushal in a suave look.

Takht: One of the most anticipated films of 2020, Takht is a film based against the backdrop of the Mughal era. In the film, Vicky will essay the role of Auragzeb. Directed by Karan Johar, the film boasts of an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Jahnvi Kapoor.

Horror film: Directed by debutant Bhanu Pratap Singh, Vicky will share the screen space with Bhumi Pednekar in the film. According to the latest reports, the horror movie will revolve around a static ship present at a beach. The film is expected to boast innovative cinematography to enhance the viewer’s experience.

Vicky Kaushal Photos

Internet’s latest crush and social media sensation Vicky Kaushal is a hearthrob. With his broody looks and charming smile, Vicky is undoubtedly one of the hottest and most desirable actors in Bollywood industry. As he continues to ride up the popularity charts, Vicky has stunned everyone with his jaw-dropping makeover.

It is not often that Vicky flaunts his ripped and muscular body but when he does it creates a storm on social media, making his female fans go weak in the knees. From his shirtless photos to breathtaking photoshoots, Vicky Kaushal sets the temperatures quite high and we do not mind it all all.

Take a look at his oh-so hot, sexy and handsome photos here-

Despite being the centre of attention, Vicky manages to remain humble and thankful for all the love he receives on social media. Reacting to his crazy female fan following, Vicky had recently said in an interview that they are very sweet and very special. It is comparable how women make him feel special. Stating that he feels very grateful, Vicky said that he is still working on how to receive compliments from women.

Vicky Kaushal Girlfriend

Along with making headlines for his professional endeavours, Vicky Kaushal’s dating life has also become the talk of the town. After fluttering hearts with their adorable chemistry, Vicky Kaushal and Broken but beautiful actor Harleen Sethi have called it quits. It was only recently that Vicky revealed that he is single now.

Harleen Sethi recently opened up about his break up with Vicky Kaushal to a news portal and said that he is nobody’s ex or current or even future girlfriend. She is Harleen Sethi. She added that just because she is associated with a movie star and has not done a movie yet, doesn’t make her any less.

After break up with Harleen, latest reports suggest that there is growing proximity between him and Katrina Kaif. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are also reportedly in talks for an upcoming film, which will be an intense love story. Whether the project comes to fruition or not, is yet to be seen.

