Vicky Kaushal has suffered an injury on the sets of his upcoming horror film. As per latest reports, Vicky has fractured his cheekbone while shooting for an action sequence in Gujarat. The actor will be sharing the screen space with Bhumi Pednekar in the film. The untitled horror film will be directed by debutante director Bhanu Pratap Singh.

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is on a hit run at the cinema screen. From Sanju, Manmarziyaan, Lust Stories to Uri, the actor has been delivering top performances in his back to back releases, making him one of the most bankable actors of today’s day and age. Shockingly, the actor, who was shooting for his upcoming horror film in Alang, Gujarat, has fractured his cheekbone while shooting for an action sequence.

Sharing insights about the same, a source told a news portal that Vicky was filming an action sequence in which he had to run and open a door. However, in a shocking turn of events, the door fell on him and he suffered an injury. The actor was soon rushed to a nearby hospital and brought back to Mumbai on Friday. The source added that the actor is currently consulting a doctor in Mumbai and he will be back on sets after he feels better.

Vicky Kaushal gets injured while filming an action sequence… Shooting for director Bhanu Pratap Singh's horror film in #Gujarat… Vicky fractured his cheekbone and got 13 stitches on his cheek. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 20, 2019

Reports say that the team was on a tight shooting schedule until the mishap happened. The incident has brought the shooting of the film to a halt. Directed by debutante director Bhanu Pratap Singh, Vicky will be seen sharing the screen space with Bhumi Pednekar in the film.

With the untitled horror film, Vicky has also been roped in for Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht. Co-starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor, the film is slated to hit the silver screens in 2020. The actor has also joined hands with Uri director Aditya Dhar for a period-war drama based on Mahabharata’s character Ashwathama. Ronnie Screwvala will be bankrolling the film. The film will be shot in various locations across the country and will hit the screens in 2020.

