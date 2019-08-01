Vicky Kaushal recently shared a picture spending some time with Army Officials at 14,000 ft of altitude Indo-China border, Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh. Have a look at the picture–

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is among the most talented actors of the industry. The actor masters the talent of winning the hearts with his innocence and dedication towards his work. The actor came to limelight after his blockbuster hit film Uri: The Surgical Strike, which happened to be among the highest grosser films of the year. Then the actor garnered praises for his phenomenal films like Raazi, Masaan and Sanju.

Recently, the actor shared a special picture with Indian Army Jawans from Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh. In the photos, Vicky Kaushal is seen respecting the army officials by folding his hands and army people are cheering him up from behind. He also expressed himself through his caption and revealed that he felt happy to spend time with Army officials at 14,000 ft altitude at Indo-China border, Tawang.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal is busy shooting for his film Sardar Udham Singh with filmmaker Shoojit Sircar. It is a biographical film based on the life of freedom fighter Udham Singh. The film will be shot in Ireland, Russia, London and Germany and will hit the silver screens on October 2, 2020.

After completing the shoot of the film, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen with Bhumi Pednekar in the film Bhoot–Part One: The Haunted Ship. The film is among the highly anticipated films as Vicky Kaushal will be appearing in such a genre for the first time. After completing the shoot, Vicky Kaushal will gear up for Meghna Gulzar’s film Sam Manekshaw.

Moreover, Vicky Kaushal will also be seen in Karan Johar’s film Takht with costars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.

