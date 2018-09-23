Vicky Kaushal who is currently enjoying the success of his several projects like Lust stories, Raazi, Sanju and Manmarziyaan surprised his fans with a throwback photo of him which is taking us all back in the time this star was preparing to shine. Here's the adorable look this tall and handsome actor.

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has his career in full swings these days. The handsome hunk who debuted with a splendid break Masaan has shared a glance from his auditioning days which will simply melt your heart. It is rightly said that behind every success story, there is a struggle story and the recent photo of Vicky Kaushal’s struggle days is a proof to it. The Manmarziyaan star is climbing the ladders of success steadily and this time he has signed two big-ticket movies – Uri and Takht. In the photo that he shared from his auditioning days is a treat for all his fans. Vicky is looking unrecognisable and too cute in the throwback photo sporting a normal white t-shirt and carrying a slate in his hand.

The guy that sways fans with his bearded personality these days is looking absolutely adorable in this partial beard look. The innocent and happy smile on his face is enough to make you go crazy and fall in love with him. Who would have imagined that this cute guy with a bag pack would become a future star of Bollywood?

Vicky Kaushal captioned the photo telling fans about the background of it. He said that this photo is from the time when he used to ask, sir am I fit for the audition, even in his sleep. Takht actor Vicky then expressed that God has been kind to him for his journey so far in the film fraternity. Adding a touch of laughter in it, he said he had even grown an inch taller since then.

Talking about his struggle phase, he was noted talking to Hindustan Times that those days were very tiring. The actor would go meet people and ask for opportunities saying please give me a chance. He also said that there were times when he would get selected for a role but at the last moment, he would get replaced. There was a time that the journey seemed very disheartening to him and everytime something like this happened, the finish line seemed too far. Well, we will the budding superstar good luck for his future!

