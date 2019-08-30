Raazi actor Vicky Kaushal recently reacted to the allegations put on the stars by Delhi MLA. He said it's unfair on their part and nobody in the party had consumed any kind of drugs. Read on to know more.

A video shared by filmmaker Karan Johar last month created a lot of buzz on social media as Delhi MLA, Manjinder Singh Sirsa accused the Bollywood celebrities featured in the video consuming drugs. Karan created to the drug controversy recently and called the allegations baseless denying the usage of any drugs.

The video posted by Karan featured Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Zoya Akhtar, and director Shakun Batra, among others partying at his house. In a recent interview, Uri actor Viky Kaushal reacted to the drug controversy and Sirsa’s allegations. He said people have the right to make assumptions but the fact that they were consuming drugs is not true. They were all aware when the video was being shot and Karan’s mom was present at the party too.

The actor said after the party he left for Arunachal Pradesh the next day and had no internet for four days. Later when he came back and checked Twitter he came to know about the FIR, open letter and was shocked. The incident had a huge effect on him and was unfair.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal recently shot a music video with Nora Fatehi titled Pachtaoge. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and penned & composed by Jaani. The love song is trending among fans and has received positive reviews.

