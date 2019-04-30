Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Udham Singh which is directed by Shoojit Sircar. It is a biopic film based on freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O' Dwyer, governor of Punjab in the pre-independence era. Recently, the first look of Vicky Kaushal as Udham Singh is out, have a look

Vicky Kaushal is counted amongst the allrounders of the industry as the hardworking actor leaves no chance of impressing fans with his versatile roles in his films. Currently, the actor is shooting for his upcoming film which is based on freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh. The actor has undergone through a major transformation in terms of his looks and it is totally unbelievable. With a clean shake, well-set hair and some scars on his face, the actor’s first look from the sets of his film is currently going rounds on the Internet. No doubt, the actor’s look has created more curiosity among the fans to watch the film by featuring in the role of freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh.

For those, who are not much aware about the film, the biopic film–Udham Singh is a small contribution to the struggle of the country in the freedom which often gets unnoticed. The film narrates the story of a martyr, who took revenge for Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar in 1991 and assassinated Michael O’ Dwyer who was the governor of Punjab in the pre-independence era. Udham Singh was arrested for a charge of unlicensed arms. After his release from the jail, he travelled to Germany and then London. Finally, on March 13, 1940, he shot Michael O’ Dwyer and then was hanged at Pentonville Prison in July 1940.

Have a look at the picture:

The shoot of the first schedule of the film began in London before Russia. It is expected that the film will release next year as the final date is not announced. In an interview with the director of the film Shoojit Sircar, he revealed that currently, Vicky Kaushal is making some strong brave steps in the industry by stepping out of his comfort zone. He quoted that he personally wanted to feature the actor as he wanted the lead of the film to put in his heart and soul.

Further Vicky Kaushal revealed that it is just like a dream come true to work with filmmaker Shoojit. He further revealed that he is a big admirer of the director and is very excited for his venture with him.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App