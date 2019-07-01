Radhika Apte graced the show BFF with Vogue alongside Ayushmann Khurrana this weekend and made some startling confessions. When Radhika was quipped about that one couple who should not keep their relationship a secret anymore, she responded that Vicky is dating a lovely girl and they should come out.

With his praise-worthy performances and charming looks, Vicky Kaushal has emerged as one of the most eligible bachelors of the Bollywood industry. Along with his movies, the actor is currently grabbing headlines for his love life. Amid his dating rumours with Beyond The Cloud actor Malavika Mohanan, Radhika Apte has spilt an interesting detail that is likely to break several hearts.

Radhika Apte, who graced the show BFF With Vogue with Ayushmann Khurrana, was asked by the show’s host Neha Dhupia about that one couple that come out with their relationship and not keep it a secret anymore. In response to the question, Radhika said that she is the last one to know any gossip. However, she teased that Vicky is seeing a really lovely girl and they should come out.

While Radhika did not name who he is seeing, several fans drew the conclusion that he might be dating Malavika Mohanan. Speaking about the growing closeness between the two actors, a source had earlier told a news portal that Vicky and his brother Sunny know Malavika and her brother since childhood. While they bond really well, Vicky and Malavika have grown closer. Whenever Vicky is in Mumbai, he always makes an effort to go to her house for lunch or dinner. The source added that it appears that their relationship is growing stronger and much more intimate.

After starting 2019 with a blockbuster success of his film Uri: The Surgical Strike, the actor will be seen in upcoming films like Bhoot, Sardar Udham Singh biopic and Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht.

