Vicky Kaushal on Pachtaoge: Vicky Kaushal recently launched his first-ever album in which he seemed in a romantic number with Nora Fatehi. The actor felt honoured to got this opportunity. He showed his gratitude and in one of the recent interviews he opened up on on the latest song and National Award victory. He said it was a beautiful feeling, he would have never thought that he could be honoured with something like this in his four years of career. But it turned out to be a big responsibility that now he should have to maintain the best of him. Nobody can take it for granted and complacent if something is expected from him.

He told the reporters that he hand Bhushan Kumar were trying to collaborate since long but it couldn’t happen. Suddenly he recieved a song from him and Bhushan Kumar asked him to listen to it once. The actor said that he listned the song and kept on listening. He exclaimed that he was really hooked to the song and when the director told him about the crew that was about to work on the album he got amazed and found it to be the best team he could have. He added that he followed his heart when it comes to doing something creative and that single just took his heart away in seconds. He hadn’t thought anything else and just jumped into it.

The actor admires to be part of the independent albums that were trending while he was growing up. Vicky added that he is the kid from 90’s so he used to listen to the songs of that era and even remember those videos. He felt nostalgic about it and said that everybody will miss that era once everything will get vanish. The actor thanked Bhushan Kumar and T-series to bring that back. He added that he wanted to be part of the culture that he is following since childhood. He had fond memories from that. He felt sad that the kids of this generation might have not seen such singles but he hopped that future brings that phase back and take it ahead.

The actor who loved singles got featured in the song alongside Nora Fatehi. The song was sung by Arijit Singh and was written and composed by Jaani. The music was given by B Praak. The actor will be next seen in the films Sam, Udham Singh, Takht, and Bhoot.

