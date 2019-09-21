Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif dating rumours: Link up rumours are the part of the entertainment industry, and recently a new paring rumours is cornering around, Yes! Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Vicky recently in an interview revealed how his parents reacted to his link-up rumours.

Vicky Kaushal dating rumours with Katrina Kaif: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina kaif’s dating rumour is cornering around in Bollywood, though both the actors have denied all the speculations, there is someone who has no clue about this, that is none other than Vicky Kaushal’s parents.

Vicky in an interview described his parent’s reaction on this link-up rumour and said, One morning, his mom and dad where sitting at the dining table with a newspaper in which it was boldly written about his link-up with Katrina, and as soon he sat with them they laughed at me and said, beta what you are doing at least tell us ( jis pace pe ja raha hai, humein toh bataa de) to which Vishal said he too doesn’t know what is happening.

The report says that soon both the stars will share the silver screen pace, on the professional front the actor is riding high as his film Sanju, Raazi, Manmarziyaan and Uri: The Surgical Strike had been a blockbuster hit. Vicky is all set to recreate his prowess acting magic with the film Bhoot- Part one: The Haunted Ship and Sardar Udham Singh.

The actor also bagged many Acodales for his great work in Bollywood and recently in an International Indian Film Academy Awards, he won Best Supporting Actor award for the film Sanju. However, talking about Vicky’s rumours with Katrina Kaif then both actors have the same taste in food and even there colour choices match with each other. Take a look at these photos.

Both are denim lovers

Both are fitness freak

Loves to work hard and party hard

