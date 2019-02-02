How's the Josh has become a thing with everyone, not just youngsters, with people uploading their videos on social media. Awed by the public response, Kaushal penned an emotional post thanking his fans for pouring their love and support.

Actor Vicky Kaushal is certainly on cloud nine these days as his film Uri: The Surgical Strike has been lauded by both critics as well as the audience. The movie is still dominating the movie theatres, all thanks to its star cast, led by Kaushal and an impressive script. One reason for Uri’s success is its signature dialogue, ‘How’s the Josh’? Ever since movie’s release, the dialogue is stuck in ever admirer’s head including Prime Minister Narendra Modi who in his speech at the launch of National Museum of Indian Cinema in Mumbai asked the gathering ‘How’s the Josh’?

The dialogue has become a thing with everyone, not just youngsters, with people uploading their videos on social media. Awed by the public response, Kaushal penned an emotional post thanking his fans for pouring their love and support for Uri. In his Instagram post, the actor said that How’s the Josh is no more a dialogue for him but an emotion. He was overwhelmed to see people across all age groups, professions sharing their version of ‘How’s the Josh’. In fact, Massan-fame Kaushal was seen donning a hoodie with the same dialogue in his thank you post. Further, he said that it was only because of his fans support that ‘How’s the Josh’ was trending on social media.

Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike has been the talk of the town right from the time it released. Its box office collection has been only going up with fans posting creative videos enacting the dialogue How’s the Josh. So far, Uri has garnered 170 crores and is expected to add more numbers in its collections at the box office. The movie is based on the 2016 surgical strikes cordoned by the Indian Army and has been directed by Aditya Dhar. Along with Vicky Kaushal, Uri also stars Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina and Paresh Rawal in important roles.

