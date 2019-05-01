Vicky Kaushal photos: Known as one of the most desirable and talented actors of Bollywood industry, Vicky Kaushal is ruling hearts with his hot and sexy photos. Whenever the actor shares his scorching hot photos, he manages to make the ladies swoon over his handsome avatar. The actor had recently set the box office on fire with his film Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Vicky Kaushal photos: When acting meets talent, the result is as amazing as Vicky Kaushal. One of the most desirable men among the current generation in Bollywood, Vicky has charmed everyone with his remarkable performances and on-screen charm. Proving his acting mettle in films like Masaan, Love Per Square Foot, Raazi, Lust Stories, Sanju, Manmarziyaan and his latest Uri: Surgical Strike, he is one actor we never thought we needed until we saw emote with eyes.

With his broody looks, charming smile and a sexy persona, Vicky is no doubt a charmer and a ladies’ man. It is his irresistible photos that make women swoon and gush over his sultry looks. Over the years, the actor has stunned everyone with his transformation- in terms of style or his pumped-up body. After all, who can resist his sexy photos flooding our social media feeds and not go weak in the knees! Be it his shirtless photos or simply style shots, it is difficult to not love and adore Vicky Kaushal.

On the professional front, the actor, who continues to ride high after the success of Uri: The Surgical Strike, has started shooting for his next film. Touted as a horror comedy, the film stars Bhumi Pednekar opposite him. Vicky has also been roped in for Aditya Dhar’s next film in which he plays Ashwathama, Shoojit Sircar’s Udham Singh biopic and Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht.

Take a look at his 25 hot and sexy photos here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bj9E2hRlHaW/

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App