Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is on a hit run in Bollywood with his back to back blockbuster films. As the actor continues to rake in praises for his upcoming film Uri: The Surgical Strikes, the actor recently met Internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier. In a video shared by Priya on her Instagram account, Vicky can be seen recreating Priya's viral flying kiss gesture and stealing hearts with his charm.

The year 2018 gave us one of the most loved and adored sensations of India- Priya Prakash Varrier and Vicky Kaushal. While Priya emerged as the national crush of India after her wink from her debut film Oru Adaar Love got viral, Vicky delivered power-packed performances like films like Lust Stories, Love Per Square Foot, Sanju, Manmarziyaan and Raazi and emerged as the hearthrob of Bollywood.

To extend her support to Vicky on the release of his latest film Uri: The Surgical Srikes, Priya attended the special screening of the film last night in Mumbai and has now shared an adorable video on her official Instagram account’s story. In the story shared by Priya, Vicky can be seen recreating the diva’s flying kiss scene from the film that still remains itched to our fond memories.

Have a look at Vicky Kaushal and Priya Prakash Varrier’s video taking social media by storm:

Sharing the video with her fans and followers, Priya mentioned that Vicky is such a sweetheart and we totally agree. Looking at the duo, we cannot wait to see them on the silver screen together in a film. The video is now going viral on social media and making everyone go weak in the knees.

Post Uri, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in the upcoming film Takht that is scheduled for a theatrical release in 2020. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

