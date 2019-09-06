In a recent interview, Vicky Kaushal revealed that Anurag Kashyap called him to perform an item number. Vicky Kaushal always kept on eyes on good opportunities and choose his roles wisely. The actors said that he tried to perform the item number but couldn't find suitable for him till now.

Vicky Kaushal is charm of many hearts nowadays, he made people crazy with his back to back hit films. In a recent interview, Vicky Kaushal revealed that Anurag Kashyap wanted him to do an item number. Is this true? Will Vicky Kaushal give good news? Is he going to perform an item number?

We have answers to all those questions, as Vicky Kaushal himself revealed that he was asked to perform an item number, Anurag Kashyap offered him the opportunity. Initially, Vicky was surprised but later he gave a trial to it. He gave auditions for that among the 200 people standing in the same studio, he said that his legs were dancing but his face was just looking at the people standing around him.

The director said him that it was good but he needs to work on his face. Vicky revealed that he is not that confident to perform an item number, he needs to work on that. As we all know that we Kaushal had left no stone unturned, so this new challenge is not going to be that difficult for him. Probably we will get the news soon that Vicky Kaushal is cast in an item number by Anurag Kashyap. Everybody is excited to watch him in item dance.

Viky Kaushal is well known for his performances in all the films he had done until now. The actor is also a recipient of the National Film Award. He is a son of an action director Sham Kaushal and began his acting career after completing engineering from Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology. He entered the film industry with Anurag Kashyap’s crime drama and one of the famous films Gangs Of Wasseypur in the year 2012. The actor tried his luck as the debutant in Anurag Kashyap’s other film Masaan, The actor received a lot of appreciation for his commendable job in Masaan and won many awards for that.

In the year 2018, Vicky roped in multiple supporting roles and he did a phenomenal job. He was appreciated for supporting roles in Raazi and Sanju. He character of Kamlesh got too much popularity and gave him a big recognition. After that, the actor roped in the role of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill for the action-thriller film Uri: The Surgical Strike also. He won the title of Best Actor in National Film Awards.

The actor is known for his ultimate role in the film that hw has done unconditionally and earned for what he had done. He has done the films that include Gangs Of Wassypur, Raazi, Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, Bombay velvet, Geek Out a short film, Zubaan, Masaan, Raman Raghav 2.0 opposite to Nawasuddin Siddiqui, Sanju, Manmarziyaan, Uri: The Surgical Strike. The actor was also roped in Netflix original’s Love Per Square Foot and Lust Stories.

The actor is now lined up with many projects and the directors are waiting to take the dates of this busy actor, the actor is expected to see in different characters. Vicky will be next seen in Bhoot- The Haunted Ship, Sardar Udham Singh and he might be seen in the biopic of officer Sam Manekshaw. He will also play Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in the film Takht which is a historical drama, the film also stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Alia Bhatt. He will also be seen in Dhar’s mythological character Ashwathama although the dates have not yet decided.

