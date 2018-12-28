Vicky Kaushal who is currently gearing up for his upcoming movie Uri, came on record to talk about his love life and take on marriages. The actor who debuted with stupendous storyline Masaan in the year 2015, has now become an Internet sensation. With his hot and happening photos, Kaushal has garnered a massive fanbase on social media too. The extraordinary performances rose him to fame in no time.

One of the most popular new-age heroes of Bollywood, Vicky Kaushal enjoys a massive fan following. The actor who debuted with stupendous storyline Masaan in the year 2015, has now become an Internet sensation. With his hot and happening photos, Kaushal has garnered a massive fanbase on social media too. The extraordinary performances rose him to fame in no time. Riding high on the success meter, Vicky Kaushal never misses a chance to impress his fans.

Well, the actor has been hogging headline for his praiseworthy performances and also his link-up rumours. Vicky’s alleged relationship with Harleen Sethi has been surfacing the internet since a while now but neither of them has accepted it publically. But, finally, the actor has hinted about it little in a recent chat show where he accepted that he is in a relationship. Not just this, when the host asked him to dedicate a song to rumoured girlfriend Harleen, he sang Diljit Dosanjh’s Do you know.

In an interaction with Bollywoodlife, Vicky Kaushal candidly spoke on being in love and described it as a beautiful feeling. To get love and give it back is beautiful said the actor. Further, when he was asked about getting married as 2018 has been a year of Bollywood marriages, he replied in the quirkiest way. The actor laughed a bit and said that he is happy attending marriages only, for now. This statement has made sure that the actor is not planning on getting married any time soon.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More