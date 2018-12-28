One of the most popular new-age heroes of Bollywood, Vicky Kaushal enjoys a massive fan following. The actor who debuted with stupendous storyline Masaan in the year 2015, has now become an Internet sensation. With his hot and happening photos, Kaushal has garnered a massive fanbase on social media too. The extraordinary performances rose him to fame in no time. Riding high on the success meter, Vicky Kaushal never misses a chance to impress his fans.
Well, the actor has been hogging headline for his praiseworthy performances and also his link-up rumours. Vicky’s alleged relationship with Harleen Sethi has been surfacing the internet since a while now but neither of them has accepted it publically. But, finally, the actor has hinted about it little in a recent chat show where he accepted that he is in a relationship. Not just this, when the host asked him to dedicate a song to rumoured girlfriend Harleen, he sang Diljit Dosanjh’s Do you know.
In an interaction with Bollywoodlife, Vicky Kaushal candidly spoke on being in love and described it as a beautiful feeling. To get love and give it back is beautiful said the actor. Further, when he was asked about getting married as 2018 has been a year of Bollywood marriages, he replied in the quirkiest way. The actor laughed a bit and said that he is happy attending marriages only, for now. This statement has made sure that the actor is not planning on getting married any time soon.
