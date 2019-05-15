Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal recently visited Rishi and Neetu Kapoor in New York. Sharing a photo with the veteran actor, Vicky said that nothing can beat his josh. The Uri actor is currently in New York to ring in his birthday on May 16. Before Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone had paid a visit to Rishi Kapoor.

After Deepika Padukone paid a visit to ailing Rishi Kapoor in New York, Vicky Kaushal took some time of his birthday trip to meet the actor and his wife Neetu Singh. Spending some precious time with the actor, Vicky has shared an adorable photo on his Instagram story. With the photo, Vicky wrote that nothing can beat his josh. Wishing him more power, the actor thanked Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh for a wonderful time.

Deepika Padukone, who was previously dating Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh’s son Ranbir Kapoor, also paid a visit to Rishi Kapoor last week. Overwhelmed by the gesture, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also gifted a token of love to Deepika. Neetu Kapoor shared a series of selfies on his Instagram account and wrote that they had a fun evening and Deepika gave them a lot of warmth and love. Responding to the text, Deepika wished them good health, peace of mind and many more laughs.

In one of his recent interviews, Rishi Kapoor said his treatment started on May 1 in the US. However, God has been kind and now he is cancer-free. He added that being in remission is a big thing and it is all because of his fans prayers and duas. Neetu Kapoor stood by him like a rock while his kids Ranbir and Riddhima really shouldered his problems.

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal is shooting for Shoojit Sircar’s upcoming film Udham Singh biopic. The first look of the film received a lot of love and appreciation on social media. After Udham Singh biopic, Vicky will also be seen in a horror flick opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Karan Johar’s mega project Takht alongside Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.

