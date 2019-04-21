Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is among the most hardworking actors of the industry who misses no chance of creating a buzz with his talent and skill. The actor recently shared a childhood picture and captioned it as Post Shave Look. The actor has a huge fan base and keeps on entertaining them with his versatile roles.

Majorly, the actor gained limelight after appearing opposite Alia Bhatt in Meghna Gulzar's film Raazi. Currently, the actor's throwback picture is garnering all the attention on the Internet. Recently, the actor shared a childhood picture and captioned as Post Shave Look.

Vicky is currently busy shooting for a Bhanu Pratap Singh’s horror film. While shooting for an action sequence, the hardworking actor ended up injuring himself on the face. Reports reveal that the actor has also fractured his cheekbone and got 13 stitches.

Reports also reveal that a door fell in him and he got injured from it. The shoot of the film was being held in Alang in Gujarat from last five days. His current project is produced by Karan Johar and also features Bhumi Pednekar.

The actor also won hearts with his military drama film Uri: The Surgical Strike. The film featured Vicky Kaushal, Mohit Raina, Yami Gautam, and Paresh Rawal in lead roles and also emerged as the film to earn Rs 336 crore worldwide. Based on the domestic collections, the film was counted amongst the top ten films in the list of highest domestic Hindi collections films.

Earlier some reports revealed that Vicky Kaushal will again collaborate with his team of Uri in Aditya Dhar. The actor recently confirmed that he with his team is set to spread the magic in a period drama film which will release in 2020.

Reports suggest that the film will narrate the story of a mythological character Ashwatthama, who is the son of Dronacharya and Kripi. In an Interview, filmmaker Aditya revealed that he has worked for the last seven years on the script of his next film. Currently, the director is busy with the work of recce and will soon commence with the shoot of the film.

