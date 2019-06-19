Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is being considered for Housefull 4 director Farhad Samji's upcoming comedy film LOL: Land Of Lungi. Reports say that the film was earlier offered to Akshay Kumar but he had to turn it down because of lack of dates.

One of the most talented actors of Bollywood, Vicky Kaushal is on every filmmaker’s look out list for their upcoming films. With films like Masaan, Sanju, Manmarziyaan and Uri, the actor has already proved his merit and now there is no looking back. As the actor gears up to portray more facets of his personality on-screen, he is also being considered for Housefull 4 director Farhan Samji’s upcoming for LOL: Land Of Lungi.

Reacting to the speculations, Farhan told a news portal that he is still working on the script and will get on with it after Housefull 4 release. However, he is not sure if he will direct the film. Expressing his interest to work with Vicky Kaushal, the director said that he is such a sweet boy, who would not want to work with him. He revealed that he has had good relations with his father Shyam Kaushal and if everything goes well, they will make an entry.

Several reports suggest that the film was earlier offered to Akshay Kumar and not Vicky Kaushal. Since Akshay Kumar is equipped with upcoming films like Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb and many more, Vicky worked out his dates for the film after hearing the narration.

A source close to a news portal revealed that Vicky has emerged a magnet for audience at the box office. LOL is a complete masala action comedy film, something which Vicky has never done before. It is anticipated that the film will tout Vicky as the next common man’s hero. However, the leading lady of the film has not been finalised yet.

