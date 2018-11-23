Actor Vicky Kaushal who has been wooing audiences with his versatile and power packed performances spilt beans about his personal life on Neha Dhupia's chat show. From his love life to his career to his love life the actor gave a sneak peak into his otherwise kept under wraps personal life. The actor also confessed to his fear of being scared of watching horror movies, watch the video about it here.

Vicky Kaushal has been winning hearts ever since he made his debut through his power-packed performances. Ever since his debut movie Masan, Vicky has proved his mettle as an actor by playing a plethora of different kind of roles with each movie he has done so far. Having proved himself as a versatile actor with critically and commercially movies like Raazi and Sanju, he has been garnering rave reviews and applause from all the quarters.

In a recent interview with Neha Dhupia, the actor unabashedly shared a few leaves of his life, including his love life and his rumoured girlfriend Harleen Sethi. The handsome lad also revealed that how he is scared of horror movies and finds it unsettling to watch them. Neha shared a glimpse of the interview where the actor is confessing to his fears and what happened when his friends challenged him to see one. Watch the adorable snippet here:

The usually shy actor confessed that he cannot watch horror films at all and tagged himself as a fattu. He went opnto say that he watched the Conjuring with his friends in the night and was petrified post watching the horror saga. And after his friends had dozed off he watched classic comedy Andaz Apna Apna to wipe off all the memories of The Conjuring. Only after the memori4es were flushed out of his brain was he able to sleep, said the actor.

Vicky has some interesting movies lined up for him on the work front. The actor will soon be featuring in Karan Johar’s Takht featuring along side a stellar star cast of Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. His much talked about and awaited Uri: the Surgical Strike is set to release this January where the actor will be seen sharing screen space with Yami Gautam.

