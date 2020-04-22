During an Instagram Ask Me Anything session, actor Vicky Kaushal reveals that a couple of times he has experienced sleeping paralysis which is damn scary likewise encountering a ghost, says in a reply to his fan question.

Vicky responded– no, but had experienced sleeping paralysis which is damn scary! While another fan asked, is he afraid of ghosts? The actor replied, when it comes to watching horror stories, he has no guts for it.

The third fan asked, while shooting for the film Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship, did he ever got scared? Vicky replied along with an underwater video from the film and said, there was a time when in actuality he got scared, as he has to shoot few underwater scenes and at one point of time he felt that he will be going to die.

Talking about the sleeping Paralysis, Vicky mentioned– Its a feeling of consciousness where a person temporarily not able to move or wake up for few minutes or second, however, over the centuries sleeping paralysis has often been described of an evil presence.

On the professional front, Vicky is basking in the success due to back to back hit films– Manmarziyaan, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sanju, Raazi, and many more to release. Earlier this year, much-awaited film Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship was released but didn’t earn moolah at the box office, and now it will release on Amazon Prime Video.

For the year 2021, the actor is all set for yet another film based on the life of Sardar Udham Singh. In the film, the actor will be essaying the role of Udham Singh, who was a revolutionary freedom fighter and known for his assassination in London of Michael O’Dwyer as revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Amritsar.

