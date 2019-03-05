Uri: The Surgical Strike has proved to be one of the most phenomenal movies made by Bollywood. Running successfully on the box-office even now, the film has created records. Achieving another milestone, URI left behind classics like Anand and Drishyam to become the IMDB's all-time highest rated film. Here's all we know!

RSVP’s URI: The Surgical Strike has bagged the top spot on IMDB’s all-time highest rated film, beating the likes of the cult classic Anand and the critically renowned Drishyam (Malayalam). With an outstanding rating of 9 stars out of 10, URI has made its way above India’s finest cinematic works over the year.

The war drama depicted one of the most prominent victories of the Indian Army that was the surgical strike at URI. The surgical strike happened after the traumatic terrorist attack at an army base.

The on-screen portrayal of an army officer by Vicky Kaushal has won the hearts of the audience across the nation, making the actor a star to be reckoned with. Not just rave reviews and love from the audience, URI: The Surgical Strike has shattered the box office with its magnificent run earning over 240crores and still running strong.

Creating a rage online with the dialogue ‘How’s the Josh? High Sir”, the film left the internet in a frenzy with the power packed dialogue. Instilling patriotism and tugging the heartstrings of the audience, the film has received appreciation from none other than the men in uniform and the Prime Minister of India.

Continuing its dream run at the box office, URI: The Surgical Strike is directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP Movies.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More