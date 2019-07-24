Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike will hit the big screens once again on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. The movie will be re-released on July 26. Uri was originally released on January 10, 2019, and is the 10th highest-grossing Hindi film ever.

Makers of the film Uri: The Surgical Strike will re-release the movie in theatres this month on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.The Vicky Kaushal starrer is all set to hit the box office again on July 26. The movie is directed by Aditya Dhar and it was one of the biggest hits of the year.

In the movie, Vicky Kaushal plays the role of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill who leads the surgical strike. The movie is a war drama based on India’s surgical strike which happened across the line of control in Kashmir in September 2016. Apart from Vicky, the film features Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam and Mohit Raina.

The producer of the film Ronnie Screwvala said in an interview that film was made to make every Indian citizen proud of the armed forces of the nation. On the special occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Uri will be re-released across 500 theatres in the state. The military action film was originally released at the beginning of 2019 on January 11 and did good business at the ticket window. How’s The Josh? is a famous catch line from the movie which immensely became popular among the fans. Director Aditya said while shooting for the film they were confused about the tag line but when Vicky said it for the first time during the first shot half of them had goosebumps.

On the work front, actor Vicky Kaushal has been in news giving hits back to back. He has worked in movies like Raazi, Sanju, Manmarziyaan and others. The actor is a big competition for the new age actors. He is currently working on his upcoming film Udham Singh biopic directed by Shoojit Sircar and Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted House. He will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Takht alongside Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and others. He has also singed the film titled Ashwatthama which will be directed by Uri director Aditya.

