Vicky Kaushal, who is best known for his versatile roles in films, has left for New York to celebrate his birthday which is on May 16 with his college friends. The hardworking actor will resume back to the shoots of his upcoming film Sardar Udham Singh post to his birthday celebrations.

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal leaves no stone unturned to impress fans with his hard work and talent. In a small time span, the actor has worked really hard to prove himself well on-screens. Starting from Raazi to Uri: The Surgical Strike it seems that the actor loves to step out of his comfort zone and perform something unexpected for his fans. With his innocence and simplicity, the actor has managed to win many hearts and still continues to do so. Moreover, he has also garnered the title of dapper dude because of crazy yet dude looks. Starting from entertaining everyone in award functions to big screens, the actor leaves no chance to impress his eagerly waiting fans.

Currently, the actor is busy with his upcoming film Sardar Udham Singh, which is a biopic. Some days back, Vicky Kaushal’s first look from the film got leaked and created a big buzz on social media. In clean shake look with scars on his face, the actor suited the character well. Reports suggest Vicky was supposed to take a break last month but due to ongoing commitments, he failed to do but now he has planned to go on a trip.

Reports reveal that Vicky Kaushal flew to New York to celebrate his birthday which is coming on May 16. He is planning to celebrate his birthday with his college mates which will more like a reunion. Vicky will meet his friends from New Jersey and Boston. Moreover, there are a lot of pancakes and burger restaurants, which Vicky thoroughly enjoys to have.

Vicky left for New Jersey to celebrate his birthday on Sunday to watch the IPL final match which was held between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. After celebrating his birthday, the actor will again resume back to work for his biopic film at St Petersburg, Russia. The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar, who is super-excited for this film.

In an interview, the makers of the film revealed that they wanted to feature Vicky Kaushal due to his innocence and dedication towards work. He is an amazing actor and knows how to give his best in order to make the film a hit. Post to the shooting schedule in Russia, the cast will get ready for other schedules which will be held in Ireland, London and India.

