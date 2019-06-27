Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is counted amongst the hardworking actor's who is best known for his talent and skills. Reports reveal that after Raazi, Megha Gulzar and Vicky Kaushal are all set to unite again for a film which is based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Take a look at the first look:

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal is among the most talented stars who leaves no chance of impressing his fans with his innocent smile and hard work. Vicky Kaushal loves to cross his comfort zone and prefers performing more than just expectations. His choice of films also proves that Vicky Kaushal likes to take challenges rather than performing easy tasks. Recently, the reports revealed that filmmaker Meghna Gulzar is all set for her next project after Chhapaak, which is based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Reports also suggest that Meghna wants to star Vicky Kaushal in the film and also invited him for a coffee recently and to discuss their second collaboration after film Raazi. After the discussion, Vicky Kaushal immediately agreed to the film but later on by being insisted by Meghna on reading the script, he read it and loved it.

Vicky also revealed that though, he personally couldn’t witness Marshal Sam Manekshaw’s career achievements, his parents will help him to narrate about the fearless patriot.

It seems that Vicky Kaushal is very excited for this project as this will be the first time he will bring out something from the content of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. In order to portray the character well and get into the skin, Vicky will be meeting people who known Manekshaw closely. The shoot of the film is likely to begin from 2021. Vicky Kaushal is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Sardar Udham Singh which is directed by Shoojit Sircar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App