Vicky Kaushal's latest movie Uri: The Surgical Strike was a blockbuster hit. The actor will now be seen in an altogether different look in Karan Johar's next directional Bhoot-part one: The Haunted Ship. This movie will mark his debut into the horror genre.

After the massive superhit Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal will now make his appearance in a horror movie.

The first poster of the movie Bhoot- part one: The Haunted Ship is already out and has excited the fans all the way more. In the poster, we can see Vicky left ashore by his wrecked ship. While he screams for help from a broken window, he is throttled by a ghost.

The movie is produced by Karan Johar and is likely to release on November 15th this year. Along with Kaushal, the movie also stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role and reportedly Bhumi will be the ghost. As the actor makes his debut in horror film, Shashank Khaitan makes his debut as a producer and Bhanu Pratap Singh as director.

After Razzi, the actor is collaborating with Dharma Productions for the second time. Kaushal will also be seen in Karan’s next directional Takht. Kaushal is presently busy shooting for Sardar Udham Singh’s next directional Shoojit Sircar. As per reports, the star traveling to Shimla next week to shoot for a music video. The song is crooned by Kesari fame B Praak.

In 2019, the actor won Zee Cine awards for Best Actor in a Supporting Role-Male and Filmfare awards for Best Supporting Actor for his 2018 movie Sanju. For the same movie, Kaushal also won the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for Best Supporting Performance in 2019. In the movie, Kaushal essayed his role as Kamlesh “Kamil” Kanhaiyalal Kapasi.

Masaan was his another blockbuster, for which he won Zee Cine Award and Screen Awards for Best Male Debut and International Indian Film Academy Awards for Star Debut Of the Year- Male in 2016.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App