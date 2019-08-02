Uri: The Surgical Strike star Vicky Kaushal, while spending time with the Indian army at Indo-China border of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, shared a couple of pictures on his official Instagram account.

Vicky Kaushal will be seen playing the role of Sardar Udham Singh in his upcoming film which is a biopic on the life of the revolutionary freedom fighter. He is currently with the Indian army troops at the Indo-China border and shared photos in which he is seen cooking for the jawans of the Indian army.

The actor enjoyed the movement and learned to make roti as well. Fans have complimented him, commenting that perfect husband material on Instagram post. Earlier his film Uri: The Surgical Strike based on Major Vihaan Singh Shergill loved by the audience and crossed 300 crores.

Besides this, the actor was also seen in movie Sanju, where he played a role as Kamlesh Kamli Kanhaiyalal Kapasi. The actor, who has become the heartthrob of Bollywood town has reportedly been offered many movies.

The actor will be seen the opposite of Bhumi Pednekar in upcoming movie Bhoot-part One: The Haunted ship and Sardar Udham Singh. He will also be working with Karan Johar in multi-starrer movie Takht and will also be seen in a biopic based on Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

In the second picture, he can be seen in army uniform while joining hands and being surrounded by soldiers. This would be the second time when this actor will be playing a role in uniform.

In fact, the actor has many chances to earn more fan and fame. Meanwhile, for Vicky, it is a dream come true and an honour, as he has always been appreciated for his work.

With all the good looks and fan following, he has become one of the most popular new-age actors and has 4 million followers on Instagram and 298.9k followers on Twitter. He was also awarded from Zee Cine Award and Screen Awards as Best Male Debut for the film Masaan.

