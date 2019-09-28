Vicky Kaushal recently talked about not opting for his National award-winning film Uri: The Surgical strike. Vicky said he almost said no to the cation thriller as he couldn't connect with the film after reading the script for the first time.

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is currently working on his upcoming horror drama titled Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship, directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh the film is slated to release next year on February 21, 2020. Yesterday, Vicky was spotted in conversation with film critic Rajeev Masand at the 10th Jagran Film Festival where he was asked about his National award-winning film Uri: The Surgical strike. The Sanju actor Vicky revealed that he almost said no to the film when it was offered.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Uri: The Surgical Strike was released on January 11 and was one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. The action drama also kick-started Vicky’s acting career and he bagged National Best Actor Award for the film. The plot of the film is based on the 2016 Uri attack and Vicky is seen playing the role of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill who lead the group. It also featured Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina and Yami Gautam in lead roles. Uri got a positive response from fans and film critics and earned good business at the ticket window.

Talking about the film, Vicky said he almost said no to Uri as when the script was offered he was shooting for Raazi with Alia Bhatt. He also told that he was the first actor makers approached. After his shooting completed he read the script and was curious to know about what actually happened as he had heard about the attack in news. Vicky said he read the script for a few hours but could not connect with the action drama as there were many technical terms.

Later Vicky’s father Sham Kaushal advised him to go for the movie and told him he will regret his decision, then Vicky decided to read the script properly after finishing Raazi shoot. However, When Vicky read the script properly he called the makers of Uri and asked them to cast him for the lead role and he will love to do it.

