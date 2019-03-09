Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal's latest release Uri: The Surgical Strike has overtaken Ranveer Singh's Simmba at the box office. In its 53-day run at the cinema screens, Uri has earned a total collection of Rs 240.31 crore. Uri is Vicky Kaushal's first action-packed film of 2019.

Ever since its release, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal starrer URI: The Surgical Strike has achieved many feats, in terms of box-office collection emerging as the highest-grossing mid-budget Bollywood movie. Now, Uri: The Surgical Strike has had another achievement to its kitty. The Vicky Kaushal-starrer has finally beaten Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster Simmba. While the Ranveer Singh-starrer had earned a total collection of Rs 240.31 crore at the box-office in its lifetime run, Uri, on its 53rd day of release, has collected a total of Rs 240.38 crore, beating Simmba by Rs 7 lakh.

Vicky Kaushal has dethroned Ranveer Singh at the box office. Ironically, he is the same man who had been rejected by Deepika Padukone as a co-star in Padmaavat. The entire nation is high on the josh delivered by the film, a proof of which is seen at the box office. The film is based on the 2016 Indian army’s surgical strike on terrorist camps in Pakistan in retaliation for the terror attack on an Army camp in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike⁠ ⁠biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 71.26 cr

Week 2: ₹ 62.77 cr

Week 3: ₹ 37.02 cr

Week 4: ₹ 29.34 cr

Week 5: ₹ 18.74 cr

Week 6: ₹ 11.56 cr

Week 7: ₹ 6.67 cr

Week 8: ₹ 3.83 cr

Total: ₹ 241.19 cr

India biz.

ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 8, 2019

Starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, URI is his first action-packed film of 2019 which also boasts of an ensemble cast. Helmed and penned by Aditya Dhar and bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP movies, Uri: The Surgical Strike also stars Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal and Mohit Raina. After Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal has been signed for films like The Udham Singh biopic and Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht.

