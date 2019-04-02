Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: teh Surgical Strike has finally bagged the tenth position in the highest Hindi grosses. The movie which earned Rs 71.26 crore in the first week, has collected over Rs 244.06 crore at the box office, so far. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, Uri: The Surgical Strike is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala under the banners of RSVP Movies.

Actor Vicky Kaushal is on cloud nine as his blockbuster movie which opened the box office with 71.26 crore, has bagged the tenth position at highest grossing Hindi movie in the history of the Indian film fraternity. The movie which hit the theatres on January 11, had an amazing and successful run at the ticket counters for over 10 weeks across the country with a grand total of Rs 250 crore at the domestic box office. With films like Baahubali 2, Dangal, Sanju, PK, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bajrang Bhaijaan, Padmavat, Sultan, Dhoom, Uri: The Surgical Strike continues to enjoy the position.

Film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh took to his official Instagram handle to share the latest updates about the movie. In one of his tweets, he wrote, Uri emerges 10th highest grossing Hindi film ever. Well, Uri: The Surgical Strike collected Rs 71.26 crore in the first week. Rs 62.77 crore in second, Rs 37.02 crore in third, Rs 29.34 crore in fourth, Rs 18.74 crore in fifth, Rs 11.56 crore in the sixth, Rs 6.67 crore in the seventh, Rs 3.83 crore in the eight, Rs 1.63 crore in the ninth, Rs 95 lakhs in the tenth, Rs 29 lakhs in the eleventh. Which makes the grand total of Rs 244.06 crore.

Take a look at the tweets shared by Taran Adarsh about Vicky Kaushal’s super hit movie, Uri: The Surgical Strike:

#Uri⁠ ⁠biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 71.26 cr

Week 2: ₹ 62.77 cr

Week 3: ₹ 37.02 cr

Week 4: ₹ 29.34 cr

Week 5: ₹ 18.74 cr

Week 6: ₹ 11.56 cr

Week 7: ₹ 6.67 cr

Week 8: ₹ 3.83 cr

Week 9: ₹ 1.63 cr

Week 10: ₹ 95 lakhs

Week 11: ₹ 29 lakhs

Total: ₹ 244.06 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 31, 2019

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, Uri based on 2016’s Uri attack is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala under the banners of RSVP Movies. Uri: the Surgical Strike stars Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina, Yami Gautam, Kirti Kulhari, Rajit Kapur, Ivan Rodrigues, Manasi Paresh Gohil, Shishir Sharma and Ujjwal Chopra in the supporting role.

After Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal will be seen sharing the screens with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor. The movie with a title Takht, is being helmed by Karan Johar and bankrolled by Apoorva Mehta and Hiroo Johar under the banners of Yash Raj Films. According to sources, star-studded movie Takht will hit the theatres on May 3, next year.

There are reports of Vicky Kaushal who was highly praised for his amazing performance in Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Manmarziyaan, will next feature in a horror comedy movie that will too release in 2020.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More