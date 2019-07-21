Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has reportedly opted out of Tamil film Veeram remake titled Land of Lungi. The film was earlier offered to Akshay Kumar who could also not do the film due to date issues.

After proving his acting mettle in films like Sanju, Raazi, Manmarziyaan and his latest release Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal has made his way on every filmmaker’s list of sought after actors. His impeccable acting talent and popularity among female fans make Vicky top the charts among male actors, which has resulted in his calenders being locked for all year round.

As a result, Vicky has opted out of Farhad Samji’s upcoming film Land Of Lungi, a remake of Hit Tamil film Veeram. According to the latest buzz, the actor is no longer a part of the film and has exited citing date issues. Before Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar was approached for the role but the latter also had to turn it down due to his busy schedule. Reports say that it was Akshay who had suggested Vicky’s name for the role.

Post the success of Kesari, Akshay Kumar will be seen in the upcoming film Mission Mangal. Co-starring Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Shreyas Talpade and more, the film will release on August 15. He is also a part of upcoming films like Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Housefull 4 and Good News.

Vicky Kaushal, on the other note, started the year 2019 on a high note with the massive success of his Uri: The Surgical Strike. After Uri, Vicky Kaushal is working on upcoming projects like Sardar Udham Singh, Bhoot and Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht.

